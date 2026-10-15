"‘Doctor X’ seriously distorts reality"... Practicing doctor files for broadcast review, sparking controversy

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] As SBS’s Friday-Saturday drama Doctor X faces controversy over its medical accuracy, the issue has entered a new phase after it emerged that someone identifying themselves as a doctor had personally filed a request for a broadcast review.

A netizen who recently identified themselves as an orthopedic surgeon announced on social media that they had requested a broadcast review of Doctor X.

A screenshot of the Korea Communications Standards Commission (KCSC) filing system, shared alongside the post, showed a request received on the 13th under the description, “Request for a review concerning the distortion of medical reality and portrayal of medical professionals in the SBS drama Doctor X.” The status shown on screen was “Pending intake.”

The poster claimed that the reason for requesting a review was that “the show repeatedly portrays rounds as unnecessary busywork, reduces medical staff to incompetent villains, and even ignores the uncertainty inherent in medical practice.” They added, “I understand dramatic exaggeration, but I judged that this could instill misconceptions about the realities of medicine.”

Since its premiere on the 9th, Doctor X has quickly become a hot topic, with its fast-paced story and striking characters centered on genius surgeon Gye Su-jeong, played by Kim Ji-won. It has also been a ratings hit, scoring 11.4% for episode 1 and 14.9% for episode 2.

But apart from its high profile, some in the medical community have continued to say that certain scenes are far removed from actual medical practice.

Criticism has focused on scenes such as the process of sending a patient with an inguinal hernia for emergency surgery; the inadequate depiction of anesthesiology care while treating a patient in such critical condition that even their blood pressure could not be measured; and delivering a 300-joule shock to a patient in cardiac arrest. These scenes, critics say, do not reflect real medical situations.

The controversy grew further after Professor Namgung In, an emergency medicine physician and writer who advised the production, spoke out directly.

Professor Namgung In said on social media that he had worked as an on-set consultant for Doctor X. When a netizen asked, “Did you provide medical advice?”, he replied, “I was an on-set consultant.” He also drew attention with a response to the effect that “if something medically inaccurate appears, you can assume that the consultant and the production team fought and the consultant lost.”

Dramatic exaggeration and sharply defined characters are unavoidable in a drama, but voices are also being raised that it needs at least a certain level of realism, given that it deals with medical procedures directly tied to human life.

With the revelation that an actual doctor has applied for review, beyond a simple online debate over medical accuracy, controversy over Doctor X’s portrayal of medicine is expected to continue for the time being.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.