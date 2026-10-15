“Ji-an Who Came Into My Life”... Lee Kyu-han’s New Social Media Confession Right After Announcing His Marriage to Solbi

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Lee Kyu-han announced today (the 15th) that he will marry singer and painter Solbi, and expressed his affection for his bride-to-be through a newly opened social media account.

On the 15th, Lee Kyu-han posted two photos on his Instagram account with the caption, “Ji-an who came into my life ♥.” Ji-an refers to Solbi’s real name, Kwon Ji-an.

The first photo released showed the two holding hands tightly against a nighttime seascape. Shot in black and white, the photo captured the tender mood between them as they held on to each other’s hands.

Another photo captured an even sweeter mood. In a garden where blue skies, trees and flowers came together, Lee Kyu-han and Solbi gazed at each other while holding hands. Their faces close together as if about to kiss, they caught the eye.

Lee Kyu-han showed off his natural charm in a relaxed jacket and trousers, while Solbi created a chic look by pairing a long black outfit with a green bag.

What made the post all the more meaningful was that the first one Lee Kyu-han shared after opening a social media account on the day he announced his marriage was a declaration of love for his bride-to-be, Solbi.

Congratulations poured in from acquaintances and fans after the post went public. Comments included, “Congratulations from the bottom of my heart,” “Huge congratulations, seriously,” “Huge congratulations, oppa,” and “Hyung, I just saw the news...”

In particular, Lee Kyu-han expressed his affection by directly referring to Solbi by her real name, “Ji-an,” rather than her stage name. It is a short sentence, but it offers a glimpse of his special feelings for his bride-to-be as they prepare to marry.

Meanwhile, Lee Kyu-han and Solbi officially announced their marriage that day. Solbi’s agency, Jian Castle, said, “The two have promised to tie the knot, based on their trust and love for each other.”

It added, “The families on both sides recently met and discussed their plans to marry, and the wedding is scheduled for April 2027,” and said, “The wedding is planned to be held privately with both families, relatives, and close acquaintances.”

The two formed a connection while appearing together on season 3 of the variety show Pursuing Old Encounters, which aired last year on KBS Joy and KBS 2TV. Having shown mutual interest on the show, they went on to become a real-life couple, culminating in marriage.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.