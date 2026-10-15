Park Se-young's daughter gets a taste of money at 14 months... Han Go-eun: “She'll be well-off” ('The Return of Superman')

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actors Park Se-young and Kwak Jung-wook have introduced their 14-month-old daughter, Nael, who looks just like them.

On the 15th, the team behind KBS2's The Return of Superman released a video featuring Park Se-young, Kwak Jung-wook and their daughter, Kwak Nael, who have joined the show as a new family.

In the video, Park Se-young introduced herself as “a first-time mom raising my 14-month-old daughter, Kwak Nael.” Park Se-young and Kwak Jung-wook met while appearing together in the 2013 KBS2 drama School 2013 and later married.

Nael then appeared in the video, captivating viewers with her lovable charm. She drew laughs in particular by showing off her impressive appetite.

After giving birth, Park put her acting career on hold for a while and devoted herself to raising her child. She recently returned to the small screen after four years.

“I wondered whether I could be a working mom. I wanted to do a good job,” she said, adding, “I’m going to work hard at both parenting and work and try to become a perfect working mom.”

Footage then showed Nael visiting her mother’s filming set with her father. When Park Se-young spotted her daughter a little later, she broke into a bright smile, revealing her affection for her.

Han Go-eun, who is appearing in a drama with Park, later handed Nael 50,000 won. Nael couldn’t take her eyes off the money, drawing laughs. Han laughed and said, “Nael’s going to be well-off.”

Park Se-young married actor Kwak Jung-wook, who is two years her junior, in February 2022. They welcomed their first daughter, Rael, in May last year.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.