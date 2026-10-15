‘I’m Solo’ Season 33’s Transformed Hyunsuk Takes on Another Barefoot Dance Challenge... Still Sporting a Bone-Thin Figure: “Tell Me Your Secret”

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Hyunsuk of ‘I’m Solo’ Season 33 took on another dance challenge and shared a confident update on her life.

On the 15th, Hyunsuk posted a video on her social media with the caption, “Another at-home barefoot dance. Proof I’m a huge KATSEYE fan. I love you, KATSEYE!!!!”

The video showed Hyunsuk dancing to the group KATSEYE’s “Touch” in her living room. Wearing a white long-sleeved T-shirt and black pants, she appeared barefoot, raised both arms to the music, and moved rhythmically, showing off her polished dance skills.

Her figure, which looked even slimmer than it did on the show, particularly caught viewers’ attention. Wearing a fitted top and pants, Hyunsuk showed off a slender silhouette with no visible excess weight. As she looked at the camera and performed the choreography with ease, she revealed an unexpectedly different side of herself.

The video also drew a strong response from online users. They expressed surprise at her changed appearance, writing, “What’s your secret to losing weight? You look slimmer than you did during the livestream,” “You really went all out losing weight. You look great,” “Hyunsuk, please tell us your weight-loss secret,” and “Please share your diet plan.” Supportive comments also poured in, including, “Hyunsuk’s unexpected charm—she’s such a good dancer,” “Her dance lines are so beautiful, and she has a charm that lifts your spirits,” “She seems to get prettier and slimmer by the day,” “She’s genuinely talented at dancing,” and “Please dance to an ILLIT song sometime.”

Hyunsuk became known after appearing in the lifelong singles special on season 33 of the dating reality show ‘I’m Solo,’ co-produced by ENA and SBS Plus. Born in 1991, Hyunsuk works at a Seoul-based public institution related to trade. She drew attention on the show after revealing unexpected credentials, including her foreign-language skills. During the show, she received zero votes in the date selection and ate alone, visibly tearing up; her inexperience with dating also drew sympathy from viewers.

In the final selection for season 33, which aired last month, Hyunsuk did not end up forming a couple. She had also said during a livestream after the show ended that she was still single.

Since the show aired, Hyunsuk has connected with fans by sharing glimpses of her daily life and dance challenge videos on social media. Interest continues in her recent updates, as she shows off confident dancing in front of the camera—a contrast with the shy side she showed on the program.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.