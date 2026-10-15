‘Non-marriage advocate’ Lee Kyu-han ♥ Solbi, who ruled out marrying an entertainer... A surprise marriage announcement that overturned their convictions

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] As actor Lee Kyu-han and singer and painter Solbi announce their marriage, their past views on marriage are being revisited. Lee, who said he had no thoughts of getting married at all, and Solbi, who said she did not want to marry an entertainer, have ultimately chosen each other as spouses.

As Lee Kyu-han and Solbi shared news of their marriage on the 15th, their past remarks about marriage on television are also drawing attention.

First, in February 2023, Lee appeared on Channel A’s variety show Men’s Life These Days: Groom Class and confessed that he had thought of himself as someone committed to staying unmarried.

At the time, Lee candidly shared his thoughts on marriage, saying, “I thought I was committed to staying unmarried. I had no intention of getting married at all.”

He said he particularly disliked the very idea of having a wedding ceremony. Not only did getting married in real life feel awkward and difficult, but so did filming a wedding scene for a drama. His aversion to marriage was strong enough to affect his acting.

Lee had generally kept his distance from marriage, but his views changed over time. Now, about three years later, he has announced that he will marry Solbi, signaling a new beginning in his life.

Solbi, too, once expressed negative views about marrying an entertainer, drawing attention. In September last year, while discussing marriage with Hwangbo on her YouTube channel Solbi Is Back, she said, “I don’t want to marry an entertainer.”

At the time, Solbi also spoke frankly about her own unmarried status. She said, in effect, that she had not been unable to marry but had chosen not to, revealing that she had her own standards when it came to marriage.

She was not rejecting marriage itself, but said she hoped that, at the very least, her spouse would not work in the same entertainment industry.

But about a year later, the person Solbi chose as her spouse was none other than actor Lee Kyu-han. Her choice was the opposite of her earlier statement that she did not want to marry an entertainer.

Lee Kyu-han once said he had no thoughts of getting married at all, while Solbi did not want to marry an entertainer. Their story is drawing even more attention because the two, who had each expressed firm views on marriage, ultimately met and chose to build a life together.

Meanwhile, Lee Kyu-han and Solbi announced their marriage on the 15th. They first met through the KBS Joy and KBS2 variety show Pursuing Old Encounters last year, and are set to hold their wedding next April.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.