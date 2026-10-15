Kim Sun-a: “The Cat Late Sulli Left Behind Is My Daughter and the Strength That Keeps Me Going”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jung An-ji] Actress Kim Sun-a shared her heartfelt longing for her close friend, the late Sulli, and her special affection for the pet cat Sulli left behind, as she marked the seventh anniversary of Sulli’s death on the 14th.

On the 15th, Kim Sun-a wrote on her personal blog, “It has already been seven years since my friend, who was like a soulmate, passed away,” expressing her enduring longing for the late Sulli.

Kim Sun-a said, “The world without my friend still feels as if it’s withering, but after I brought home Beullini, the pet cat my friend raised like a daughter, a small light returned to my life.” She added, “Now that child is my daughter, my strength to keep living, my love, and my happiness.”

Remembering Sulli during her lifetime, Kim Sun-a recalled, “She was always sparkling.” She said, “Even without making a show of anything in particular, simply being by her side naturally brightened everything around her. A single thing my friend said, one expression, even the ordinary time we spent together—all of it stayed in my memory for a long time.”

She also confessed, “Perhaps that’s why the emptiness left after my friend passed away couldn’t be explained as simple sadness. It felt not as if one friend had disappeared, but as if one of the lights in my world had gone out.” She added, “Time seems to teach us little by little how to live with longing, rather than make it go away,” adding to the poignancy.

Kim Sun-a shared how she came to bring home Beullini, the pet cat Sulli had raised like a daughter, and live with Beullini. Kim Sun-a said, “After losing my friend, I thought I had lost my light. But when I looked back quietly, I realized my friend hadn’t let her own light disappear completely. She left me the child she loved most dearly.” She added, “Beullini, whom my friend raised like a daughter, is now by my side, looking at me and sharing my days. Whenever I look at Beullini, I feel my friend’s love,” expressing her tender affection for the cat.

Finally, Kim Sun-a added, “My friend, it’s been seven years since you left, but I still remember you. And today, I’m still living alongside the child you loved, holding close the light you left behind and loving that light again,” leaving a lasting impression.

Meanwhile, the late Sulli passed away on October 14, 2019.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.