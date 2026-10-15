Tak Jae-hoon’s father, whose company has annual sales of 18 billion won, considers bid for federation chairmanship—could he become the “president of SMEs”?

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Bae Jo-ung, chairman of the Korea Federation of Ready-Mixed Concrete Industry Cooperatives and father of TV personality Tak Jae-hoon, is being mentioned as a candidate for the next chairmanship of the Korea Federation of Small and Medium Business, drawing public interest.

According to Herald Business on the 15th, Chairman Bae Jo-ung replied that he was “watching the situation” when asked on the 14th whether he would run in the election for the next chair of the Korea Federation of Small and Medium Business.

Chairman Bae said, “You need a wealth of experience to lead a large organization like the Korea Federation of Small and Medium Business. You also need practical experience. It is a position that requires knowing how things work with regard to various policies or provisions.”

He appears to be taking a cautious stance on running, while not ruling out the possibility entirely. Chairman Bae currently serves as senior vice chairman of the Korea Federation of Small and Medium Business.

Chairman Bae is also well known as the father of TV personality Tak Jae-hoon. An entrepreneur who runs a ready-mixed concrete business, he made headlines in the past when he said on a broadcast that he wanted to pass the family business on to his son.

Chairman Bae appeared on the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) variety show My Little Old Boy in 2022 and said, “My wish is for my son to come in, take over the family business and run it.” He added, “My son’s profession is being an entertainer, isn’t it? He’ll be in his own field, and when things are settled later, there’ll be a share for him.”

The program reported at the time that the ready-mixed concrete company run by Chairman Bae had annual sales of 18 billion won. After an industry figure who appeared on the show with him mentioned Chairman Bae’s wealth, Tak Jae-hoon was given the nickname “concrete spoon.”

Tak Jae-hoon, on the other hand, has said that he has little interest in taking over his father’s business.

On MBC’s Radio Star in 2020, he drew a clear line, saying, “My father gave an interview saying he wanted to pass the business on to me, but I have no intention of taking it over.”

He also joked, “I know absolutely nothing about cement. I used to run away whenever I saw a cement truck, ever since I was little. I saw the ready-mix trucks turning, but I had no idea that cash was rolling in,” prompting laughter.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.