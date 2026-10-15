“When your child does well, you’re happy...” Park Myung-soo watches what he says even after his “dance prodigy” daughter gets into K-Arts

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Broadcaster Park Myung-soo commented on the news that his daughter Minseo had been accepted to Korea National University of Arts.

Singer Go Young-bae and model Lee Hyun-yi appeared as guests on KBS Cool FM’s “Park Myung-soo’s Radio Show,” which aired on the 15th.

That day, Go Young-bae congratulated Park Myung-soo, asking, “By the way, have you seen the news?”

Park Myung-soo’s daughter Minseo has majored in Korean dance and steadily honed her skills. After years of hard work, she was recently accepted to Korea National University of Arts and has been receiving many congratulations.

Park Myung-soo did not hide how happy he was about his daughter’s acceptance. “Of course I’m happy. You’re happy when your child does well. It’s such a happy thing,” he said.

But he added, “Still, you shouldn’t go around bragging about something like that,” drawing laughs.

Park Myung-soo married doctor Han Su-min in 2008, and they have a daughter, Minseo.

Last month, Han Su-min personally announced on social media that her daughter had been accepted to Korea National University of Arts. “Our Minseo has finally gotten into the university she wanted most,” she said. “Nine years of nonstop hard work since fourth grade have finally paid off.” She added, “Minseo worked so diligently and hard throughout Yewon Middle School and Sunhwa Arts High School that she never once missed out on a scholarship. Her passion for dance is so genuine, and I wholeheartedly support and cheer on her dream of continuing to dance and create endlessly.”

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.