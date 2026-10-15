Jeong Kyung-mi firmly rejects ♥Yoon Hyung-bin’s talk of living apart while staying married: “There’s no such thing—if it’s divorce, it’s divorce”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Comedian Jeong Kyung-mi firmly drew the line in response to remarks about living apart while staying married by her husband, comedian Yoon Hyung-bin, saying, “For me, if it’s divorce, it’s divorce.”

On the 14th, a video was posted on the YouTube channel “Yoon Hyung-bin’s One Punch Man” titled, “You want us to live apart while staying married—not get divorced?! Are we going to be okay as a couple like this?”

In the video, Yoon Hyung-bin lamented, “My wife is already talking about living apart while staying married.” Jeong Kyung-mi was taken aback and said, “When did I ever talk about that?” Comedian Kim Kyung-ah, who was there with them, joked, “Did your true feelings get exposed?” making them laugh.

After protesting, “I never said that,” Jeong Kyung-mi asked Yoon Hyung-bin, “Do you happen to want to live apart while staying married?” Yoon replied, “No,” and Jeong said, “There’s no such thing for me. If it’s divorce, it’s divorce,” leaving him flustered.

When Jeong Kyung-mi asked, “Isn’t living apart while staying married just divorce?”, Kim Kyung-ah explained, “It’s not about your relationship with that person. You enjoy a single life at home on your own, then meet again when there’s a family occasion.”

Yoon Hyung-bin explained, “Who could be closer family than your parents? Even so, you might live apart, but meet on birthdays—family is still family, right? Wasn’t that the idea I was talking about?”

After hearing this, Jeong Kyung-mi asked again, “Honey, do you want that? What do you think of that kind of life?” Yoon Hyung-bin replied, “Not really,” but his broad smile drew attention.

Yoon Hyung-bin and Jeong Kyung-mi married in 2013 and have a son and a daughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.