miss A's Jia hit by shock while studying in the U.S.: School suddenly closes despite tuition being paid in full

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Jia, a singer formerly of the group miss A, was caught off guard when the school she was attending suddenly shut down while she was studying English in the U.S. She reportedly paid her tuition in full but has yet to receive a refund.

According to Chinese-language media, including Taiwan's Sanlih News, on the 15th, Jia recently revealed in a video diary that the language school she was attending in Los Angeles had suddenly closed.

The school Jia attended was reportedly EC English, an English-language education institution in the U.S. The school is said to have halted operations due to financial difficulties.

Jia had been staying in the U.S. and taking classes to study English, but the school's sudden closure left her unable to continue her studies. She reportedly had about half a month of classes remaining and has yet to receive a tuition refund.

Chinese actress Jin Chen, who attended the same school, was also affected. In a recent livestream, Jin said she had started studying English in the U.S., but the school closed just two days later. She reportedly returned to the U.S. after completing four days of work in China, only to learn that the school had closed as soon as she got off the plane. Jin also said that although she had paid her tuition in advance, she had not received a refund, adding to the dismay.

According to local media, the language school had a history of about 35 years and reportedly suspended operations at several campuses due to business difficulties.

The two had traveled all the way to the U.S. to improve their English, but the unexpected school closure disrupted their studies. It remains unclear whether they will receive tuition refunds.

Jia debuted in 2010 as a member of the group miss A and won fans over with hit songs including “Bad Girl Good Girl,” “Breathe,” “Good-bye Baby” and “Hush.” After her exclusive contract with JYP Entertainment ended in 2016, she continued her work as a solo singer and in broadcasting, mainly in China.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.