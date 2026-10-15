Lee Kyu-han Hit the Jackpot... ♥ Solbi’s 23 Million Won Painting and Pool Villa Flex Highlight Her “Remarkable Wealth”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Yu-na] As singer and painter Solbi announces her upcoming marriage to actor Lee Kyu-han, attention is also turning to her artistic career and the prices her works fetch, as she enters her 14th year as a painter.

Solbi began painting to overcome depression and built a reputation for distinctive works that convey her own messages, establishing herself as a “star artist.” In 2021, she achieved the feat of winning the grand prize at the Barcelona International Art Fair. Famous entertainers, including broadcaster Jeon Hyun-moo and Eugene, formerly of S.E.S., are said to have bought her works, and the work that fetched the highest price at auction sold for as much as 23 million won.

Solbi continues to create art as Kwon Ji-an, beyond her identity as an entertainer. Her paintings have also drawn attention for stories that they bring special good luck, as well as for their artistic merit.

When Solbi appeared on JTBC’s “Knowing Bros” in the past, she drew attention by saying that a rumor that good things happen when people buy her paintings “once circulated among the wives in Cheongdam-dong,” and that “sometimes a mother with a child in their final year of high school preparing for the college entrance exam asks me. She asks me to paint a picture.” Broadcaster Jeon Hyun-moo also made headlines with the story of how he won the grand prize at the Entertainment Awards after buying one of Solbi’s paintings.

Solbi’s remarkable wealth also made headlines. She surprised people when she revealed that she had booked a pool villa with her own money for a vacation with her staff.

Solbi and Lee Kyu-han are getting married next April.

Solbi’s agency, Jian Castle, said on the 15th, “The two recently met with family members from both sides and discussed their plans to marry, and they plan to hold their wedding sometime in April next year.” The wedding will be held privately, with family members, relatives and close acquaintances from both sides in attendance.

Solbi and Lee Kyu-han reportedly developed a romantic relationship after appearing on KBS 2TV’s dating variety show “Seeking Old Connections” last year, and their relationship eventually led to marriage.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.