Choi Jung-yoon, eight months into her remarriage, shows off a “customized Tesla” belonging to her husband, who is five years her junior... “I’m coming to pick you up”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Choi Jung-yoon drew attention after sharing an update featuring her new Tesla.

On the 15th, Choi Jung-yoon posted on social media, “Today at 6, ‘Choi Jung-yoon Working Two Jobs’ will upload ‘Meeting the Tesla YL.’ Please watch to see if I carry out the mission my husband gave me~~”

She also showed her playful side, saying, “Got a car for my husband~ I’m coming to pick you up! Tuning the new Tesla.”

In the photos she shared, Choi Jung-yoon leans against her new Tesla, decorated with a large red ribbon, and smiles brightly.

Her happy expression against the backdrop of the new car catches the eye.

In particular, the post sparked curiosity about the mission her husband gave her and raised anticipation for the upcoming content.

Meanwhile, Choi Jung-yoon married Yoon Tae-joon in 2011. He is the eldest son of the vice chairman of E-Land Group and a former member of the group Eagle Five. They had one daughter, but divorced in 2022.

Then, this past February, she announced that she had remarried a non-celebrity five years her junior, marking a new beginning.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.