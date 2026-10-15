Jang Sung-kyu’s unbelievable teeth-whitening before-and-after... “The world has really gotten better”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Jang Sung-kyu drew attention after sharing photos of his teeth before and after whitening treatment.

On the 15th, Jang Sung-kyu posted photos with the caption, “There’s nothing wrong with yellow teeth getting a makeover. Before and after.”

The photos showed Jang Sung-kyu’s teeth before and after whitening treatment.

Previously, teeth yellowed in patches stood out, but after treatment they looked noticeably brighter and cleaner.

The striking difference in color caught the eye and made the change from before to after whitening easy to see.

“The world has really gotten better. These days, thanks to it, I get lots of compliments on my teeth,” Jang Sung-kyu said, expressing his satisfaction. He also shared that he has been receiving compliments from people around him since having his teeth whitened.

Meanwhile, Jang Sung-kyu married a non-celebrity in 2014, and they have two sons. He remains active across television, radio and various entertainment programs.

He also made headlines when it became known that he had bought a building in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, for 6.5 billion won in August 2021. The building is reportedly now valued at more than 10 billion won.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.