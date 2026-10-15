Kim Hye-ja sends a greeting with a bright smile amid health scare rumors: “I want to keep being by your side”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Kim Hye-ja sent a warm greeting in a video.

On the 15th, an interview video with actress Kim Hye-ja was released on Elle Korea’s official YouTube channel.

After wrapping up a photo shoot, Kim Hye-ja spoke of her nervousness ahead of the film’s release. “These days, I pray for the films I’ve finished shooting. I’m always nervous, and although I’ve done my best, I worry about how people will receive it. I’m grateful that we were able to finish filming safely,” she said. “If there’s one thing I hope for, it’s that people leave after watching this film with warmer hearts than before. I hope they’ll want to speak more kindly to those around them, and that when they go home, they’ll be able to pet the dog there. I hope their hearts will feel much warmer than before they watched the film. That’s all I hope for.”

Speaking about the film “Still Radiant,” she said, “We always hope to be radiant, but I hope we’ll remain radiant even as time goes by. I wonder what people watching this will feel. I took this role because I wanted to have a positive influence on you all, but will it really have only that effect? Did I do a good job in that role? Those are the kinds of things I think about.” She added, “Since I don’t do films often, I hesitated, but I thought I wanted to do this one.” Kim Hye-ja then smiled brightly and said, “I hope to keep being by your side.”

Actress Kim Hye-ja had been scheduled to attend a stage greeting before the screening of “Still Radiant,” a press screening and a press conference with director Song Il-gon at 2 p.m. that day at Megabox COEX in Samseong-dong, Seoul, but the events were canceled due to her condition. Earlier, at the opening ceremony of the 31st Busan International Film Festival on the 6th, Kim Hye-ja was seen coughing while being supported, prompting speculation about her health. Her representatives said at the time that it was just a common cold, but concern has continued after she also missed an official engagement just eight days later.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.