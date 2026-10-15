Lee Ji-hyun worries about her daughter, who is “as beautiful as an actress”: “I just wish she’d eat well; even though she’s thin, she thinks she’s fat”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Lee Ji-hyun of Jewelry worried about her daughter.

A video titled “The Siblings’ N-Meals-a-Day Menu: Cooking Again as Soon as You Turn Around” was posted on Lee Ji-hyun’s YouTube channel on the 15th.

Even on her day off, Lee Ji-hyun was swamped with preparing meals for her children and doing housework. After making potato sujebi tteokguk for lunch, Lee Ji-hyun spoke about her hectic life as a working mom: “I’ve been so tired lately that I put on a little weight by eating meat. Now age-related weight gain is the problem.”

After preparing lunch for the staff and packing a lunchbox for her daughter, Seo-yoon, Lee Ji-hyun said, “My wish is for Seo-yoon to eat a little more. Girls don’t eat much.” The staff worried about the trend of being “bone-thin,” saying, “These days, every kid you see walking by is skinny.” Lee Ji-hyun agreed: “Even so, they think they’re really fat. They grow up watching idols, and you can’t underestimate the influence of social media. Their standard of health is being completely thin.” The staff said, “It’s beauty over health. But I don’t think being that extremely thin is beautiful, either,” and Lee Ji-hyun stressed, “They need to be healthy.”

One staff member then said, “Weren’t you thin when you were young, too?” Lee Ji-hyun replied, “I was thin, too. I’ve never really had much of an appetite. Maybe she takes after me. My dad really used to say he’d give me money if I ate, because I was a light eater. But now I understand how he felt. If Seo-yoon says she won’t eat any more, I think I’ll tell her I’ll give her money. I’ll probably try to get her to eat by saying, ‘I’ll give you pocket money.’”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.