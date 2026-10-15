Han Go-eun undergoes emergency surgery after breast lump grows to 5 cm... Chokes up in the ER: “Please take good care of our Shinbi”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Han Go-eun opened up about what happened when a lump found in her breast grew rapidly and she underwent surgery. She said she returned to filming too soon after the operation and ended up in the emergency room with severe vomiting and low blood pressure, evoking sympathy.

A video titled “A lump grows to 5 cm in nine months... Why Han Go-eun ultimately had to undergo surgery” was posted on Han Go-eun’s YouTube channel on the 15th.

In the video, Han Go-eun recalled having a health checkup during the first week of January 2026. She explained, “I had a health checkup, and they found a lump about 3.2 cm in size in my left breast. It was like a cyst.”

She continued, “I was told that if a cyst is 3 cm or larger, they refer you to a secondary hospital, so I went there for tests.” She added, “It was large, but the biopsy results showed it wasn’t anything bad, so we decided to keep an eye on it a little longer.”

But things changed as time passed. Han Go-eun said, “When I had another test at the end of August, the lump had grown considerably. It was over 5 cm.”

In the end, the medical team recommended surgery. Han Go-eun opened up, saying, “The doctor said, ‘You need surgery right away,’ so I had no choice but to undergo it in a hurry.”

The surgery was successful, but her recovery did not go smoothly. Han Go-eun said, “The surgery went well, but I think my recovery period was a little too short. I rested for about three days and then went back to the filming set.” She also felt pressure to quickly catch up on filming after the time she had missed. She vividly described how she felt at the time: “I had to push myself hard, but I think I came down with body aches. I went to the set feeling sick and groaning,” adding, “I ate because I had to stay alive, but it felt like the food was dropping into a huge, empty drum.”

Her symptoms grew increasingly severe. Han Go-eun said, “I was throwing up from the morning, and it was a whole ordeal. My husband was so shocked when he saw me like that. He didn’t know I was this sick.”

Her condition worsened to the point that she could not even drink water properly, and she eventually went to the emergency room during the holiday period. Han Go-eun described what happened: “When my blood pressure dropped, I started feeling dazed. At the emergency room, my blood pressure fell and an alarm went ‘beep, beep.’ It was just like a TV drama.”

In the emergency, she also asked her husband to look after their dogs. Han Go-eun recalled, “I told my husband, ‘Please take good care of our Haru and Shinbi.’ All sorts of thoughts really went through my mind.” After going through that difficult time, she also expressed her gratitude, saying her husband had taken good care of her.

After Han Go-eun’s story was made public, her husband, Young-soo Shin, also expressed his remorse, saying, “Looks like I’m about to be publicly executed now.”

Han Go-eun married Young-soo Shin, who is four years her junior, in 2015.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.