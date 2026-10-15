Han Ga-in says she begged Yeon Jung-hoon to let her get a belly-button piercing, but he refused: “I really wanted one”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Han Ga-in revealed a surprising story from her past: she had wanted a belly-button piercing.

On the 15th, a video titled “From Luxury Goods and Wedding Gifts to Domestic Designer Brands: Han Ga-in Unveils for the First Time the Jewelry She Has Collected Over 23 Years” was posted on Han Ga-in’s YouTube channel.

Han Ga-in showed all the jewelry she had collected over her 23-year career. As she introduced her earrings, a member of the production team asked curiously, “I guess you’re not interested in piercings.” Han Ga-in explained, “I have two on the right. When I get a checkup at the hospital, the left doesn’t hurt, but only the right does. I heard it’s related to the skeletal system and the heart. It’s a bad spot, and they said getting a piercing there was harmful, so it probably closed up.”

Han Ga-in shared an unexpected story: “When I first got married, I told my husband how badly I wanted a belly-button piercing and asked him to let me get one. But my husband doesn’t like me getting manicures, doesn’t really like me using bright colors, and doesn’t really like me wearing jewelry. And a belly-button piercing? To him, that’s almost unthinkable. Tattoos, belly-button piercings—those are absolutely out of the question.”

The production team also asked, puzzled, “Why did you want one when you don’t even go around showing your stomach?” Han Ga-in replied, “I was young then, and didn’t I say that my rebellious phase came late? I got married without ever really getting to have fun, and because I wanted to relieve my stress, I begged and begged to get a piercing. But he said no, so I couldn’t. Then I said, ‘At least let me get my ears pierced,’ and got a piercing, but at the Korean medicine clinic they told me that wasn’t allowed either.” Her story drew laughter.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.