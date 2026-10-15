‘82-Year-Old’ Sunwoo Yong-yeo Was Looked Down On by Chaebol Wives: “Can’t an Actress Even Buy Something Like This?”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Sunwoo Yong-yeo opened up about the practical difficulties she experienced while recalling the affluent lifestyle of Dongbu Ichon-dong in Seoul in the past.

On the 15th, a video was posted on Sunwoo Yong-yeo’s YouTube channel titled “A First Look at the Ichon-dong Haunts She’s Been Visiting for 60 Years, in the Neighborhood Where 82-Year-Old Sunwoo Yong-yeo Lives (Import Shops, Restaurants, Real Estate).”

That day, Sunwoo Yong-yeo recalled what life in Dongbu Ichon-dong used to be like. “When I got married in 1970, I couldn’t even dream of living here. It wasn’t just that things were expensive—this was a place where only company chairmen lived,” she said.

She also shared memories connected to Hangang Shopping Center. “Everything there was brand-name, luxury, and imported goods. It was incredible back then,” Sunwoo Yong-yeo said, describing the shopping center’s atmosphere at the time.

Her daughter’s baby formula was what first brought her there. Sunwoo Yong-yeo explained, “I went there after giving birth to my daughter Yeonje. At the time, my daughter had to have Similac, and baby formula was very expensive.”

Since it was difficult to buy imported goods freely at the time, she said she had to get the formula through someone who brought goods in from abroad. Sunwoo Yong-yeo recalled, “If it was brought in from abroad, you had to buy it from that woman. Imports hadn’t been liberalized yet.”

But she ran into an unexpected obstacle when she tried to buy only baby formula. Sunwoo Yong-yeo said, “That woman told me, ‘If all you buy is Similac, I won’t buy any for you next time.’ Other people bought a lot of expensive things, but when I said, ‘I just need to buy milk for my daughter,’ she scolded me.”

She even had to buy pajamas if she wanted to keep buying baby formula. “She told me to at least buy pajamas. I had to buy those for her so she would buy milk for me the next time,” she explained of the situation at the time.

The shopping center was mainly frequented by people who were well-off. Sunwoo Yong-yeo said, “The chairmen’s wives all came then. The ministers’ wives came too. I could hardly believe what they bought. They’d just spend several hundred thousand won—when I think about it now, how much would that be?”

Several hundred thousand won at the time would be equivalent to tens of millions of won today. Sunwoo Yong-yeo also opened up about the economic disparity she felt among people who bought expensive items without hesitation.

She said, “Those women would buy things on credit and say to me, ‘Ms. Sunwoo Yong-yeo, you’re an actress—can’t you even buy something like this?’ They kept buying on credit, but I didn’t like that. So I said, ‘I can’t afford to buy it right now, so I won’t.’”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.