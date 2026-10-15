82-Year-Old Sunwoo Yong-nyeo Hits the Jackpot with a Home She Bought on a Real Estate Agent’s Recommendation—Now Worth 2.8 Billion Won: “I’m So Grateful, I Can’t Forget Her”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Sunwoo Yong-nyeo has shared the story of how she settled in Dongbu Ichon-dong. She also opened up about the unusual connection behind her home purchase, from renting month to month after returning from the United States to moving into a home under a jeonse lease before buying her current house.

A video was posted on Sunwoo Yong-nyeo’s YouTube channel on the 15th, showing her touring the area around her home in Dongbu Ichon-dong, Seoul, and sharing memories of the neighborhood.

That day, as she passed a real estate agency, Sunwoo Yong-nyeo recalled buying her home in the past, saying, “There’s a story behind this real estate agency.”

She explained, “There was an elderly woman here. This was 20-something years ago. I was told she ran the oldest real estate agency in Dongbu Ichon-dong.”

Sunwoo Yong-nyeo, who said she was living in a jeonse home at the time, revealed that she bought her current home at the urging of the elderly woman who ran the real estate agency.

Sunwoo Yong-nyeo said, “The elderly woman stopped me and said, ‘A house has come on the market. Don’t say a word—buy it.’ When I said, ‘I can’t right now,’ she said, ‘You can get a loan from the bank. I’ll take care of everything.’ So I went to see the house with my daughter, Yeonje.”

The house was in poor condition when she first saw it, she said. “When I went to see it, the place was a mess. Then she said, ‘That’s why it’s being sold cheaply—you can fix it up.’ The house I bought that way is the one we live in now,” she explained.

Over the years, the home’s value rose considerably. Sunwoo Yong-nyeo also said she had never forgotten how grateful she was to the real estate agent who helped her buy the home.

She said, “I used to come by all the time. I did because I was so grateful, but she passed away. I can’t forget this place.”

She also shared her thoughts about the home. Sunwoo Yong-nyeo said, “Isn’t that just how life is? But being able to live comfortably in my own home in my later years—that itself is happiness.”

Meanwhile, Royal Mansion, where Sunwoo Yong-nyeo is said to live, changed hands for KRW 2,479,980,000 in May 2022 and KRW 1,899,980,000 in February 2023. The apartment’s recent market value is reportedly KRW 2.8 billion.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.