'Park Joo-ho's wife' Anna diagnosed with breast cancer despite no family history—'shocking'... She recalls feeling 'something strange' at the time

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Anna, the wife of former soccer player Park Joo-ho, candidly shared how she felt as she recalled the time she discovered she had breast cancer.

On the 15th, a video titled “A Conversation About Breast Cancer with My Doctor” was posted on Anna’s YouTube channel.

That day, Anna described what happened when asked how she discovered she had breast cancer.

“I had a somewhat strange feeling. I never imagined something like this would happen to me,” she said. “There was no history of cancer or breast cancer at all in my family. And isn’t 30 much too young? So I thought there was no way something like that could happen to me,” she confided.

She added that she underwent tests at the urging of her husband, Park Joo-ho. Anna explained, “I don’t know. My husband told me to get checked. So I got tested, and then I had a biopsy.”

The doctor who appeared in the video with her also pointed out why it may have been difficult for Anna to suspect breast cancer from the outset.

“As Anna said, she was very young and had no family history, so she probably wouldn’t have thought it was breast cancer,” the doctor said.

The doctor also explained that young women may not think much of changes in their breasts. “Younger patients may find that their breasts become firm during their periods,” the doctor said, adding, “Many think these changes are due to their menstrual cycle rather than a malignant lump.”

The doctor stressed the importance of regular health care, recommending an annual health checkup and a monthly breast self-exam.

Meanwhile, since revealing in 2022 that she was battling cancer, Anna has regularly shared updates on her treatment and recovery through social media, YouTube and other platforms.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.