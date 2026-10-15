Anna, wife of Park Joo-ho, on the “pre-chemo head-shaving donation” everyone tried to stop: “Only my husband was on my side”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyun] Anna, wife of former soccer player Park Joo-ho, candidly opened up about how she felt while undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer.

On the 15th, a video titled “A Conversation About Breast Cancer with My Doctor” was posted on Anna’s YouTube channel.

Looking back on Anna’s chemotherapy, her doctor said, “Anna responded really well to the treatment. It was so effective that it left a lasting impression on me.”

But the treatment process was not entirely smooth. When her doctor asked whether chemotherapy had been difficult, Anna replied, “I think when you focus on and hold on to one thing, you forget about the other things around you.”

She went on to open up about wanting to donate her hair before starting chemotherapy.

Anna explained, “This may be a little personal, but I wanted to shave my head completely before starting chemotherapy. I thought that if I donated my hair while it was still healthy, someone might be able to use it for a wig.”

However, people around her tried to dissuade her from shaving her head. Anna said she gave up because people close to her talked her out of it, but that her husband, Park Joo-ho, was the only one who supported her decision. She laughed, saying, “My husband wasn’t one of them. He’s always on my side. He said, ‘Sure, do it.’”

Others tried to dissuade her, saying that her hair might not fall out even if she underwent chemotherapy, but Anna reportedly had expected to lose some of her hair.

Anna revealed how she felt at the time, saying, “I knew my hair would fall out. I didn’t mind. I trusted my doctors.”

But once her hair actually began to fall out, she felt a wave of regret. She said, “I was a little upset when my hair started falling out. I’d wanted to donate it, but now it was no use. I’d have to just throw it away, wouldn’t I? If I’d donated it before that, it might have helped someone,” expressing her regret.

Even so, Anna eventually came to terms with it, reminding herself that her hair would grow back. She added, “Anyway, I thought, it’s just hair. It’ll grow back.”

Anna previously revealed that she had cancer in 2022 and, after enduring chemotherapy and surgery, had recovered her health. She recently said it had been a little over three years since she achieved complete remission (when cancer or a tumor has completely disappeared on examination).

Meanwhile, Park Joo-ho married Anna, who is from Switzerland, in 2015, and they have two sons and a daughter. Anna, who revealed her cancer battle in 2022, recently announced that she is pregnant with her fourth child.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.