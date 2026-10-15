Uhm Ji-yoon Loses a 2 Million Won Phone on a Hong Kong Trip with Han Hye-jin; Han Hye-jin's Extreme Regret: “I Shouldn't Have Been Born”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] A day trip to Hong Kong by model and TV personality Han Hye-jin and comedian Uhm Ji-yoon turned chaotic after a phone went missing.

A video titled “We Went to Hong Kong for a Day Trip and Came Back Without My Phone” was posted on Han Hye-jin's YouTube channel on the 15th. It showed Han taking a day trip to Hong Kong with Uhm Ji-yoon.

That day, Han arrived at Incheon International Airport to catch an 8 a.m. flight. When she met Uhm and was asked, “Who goes to Hong Kong for a day trip?”, she proudly replied, “Here I am,” showing off her unusual travel plans.

As soon as they arrived in Hong Kong, the two visited a shopping mall in Tsim Sha Tsui and sampled oysters, then enjoyed Beijing duck and Dongpo pork at a local restaurant, making a food tour of it. When they got to take the ferry for free, they exclaimed, “What a deal!” and “We hit the jackpot!”

But the fun was short-lived. An unexpected mishap befell the pair while they were visiting Victoria Peak: Uhm realized belatedly that she had lost her phone.

Thinking she might have left it in a taxi, the two immediately called the phone, but no one answered. When it eventually powered off, Han grew flustered, asking, “Your battery was full, right?” and “Why is it suddenly off?”

Uhm was also devastated, saying, “There's nothing but gloom on my face.” Han expressed her dismay: “What good is a free ferry ride if you've lost a 2-million-won phone?”

In the end, the two turned to ChatGPT for help. Han said, “It looks like Ji-yoon left her phone in a taxi in Hong Kong just now. Quickly tell us what we need to do,” and ChatGPT suggested tracking its location, setting it to Lost Mode, and checking the taxi ride details.

But with no clear way to find the phone, Uhm voiced her worries: “I've never changed my phone number since I first got a phone.”

Later, Uhm tried to put on a brave face, saying, “Don't think the trip is ruined just because I lost my phone. I've put it behind me and am ready to fly again.”

Han, however, struggled to get over the shock. “If only I hadn't lost the phone, I could have given Ji-yoon perfect memories of Hong Kong,” she lamented.

She added, “I don't want to keep remembering it and dwelling on it,” then rattled off a series of extreme regrets: “I should've taken an Uber, shouldn't have done YouTube, shouldn't have been born,” drawing laughs.

Uhm's reaction was just as strong. When Han asked, “If you could go straight to your bedroom at home right now, would you spend 500,000 won?”, Uhm replied, “Absolutely. I'd spend 2 million won right now and go straight to a KT store to buy a SIM card.”

Uhm especially regretted that the moment she lost her phone hadn't been captured on video, saying, “If only a seagull had snatched it, or if only a GoPro had caught me getting pickpocketed.” Han shook her head in amazement. “You really are a broadcaster to the core.”

The two also consoled each other, saying at least they hadn't lost their passports. But Han added that losing the audio they'd recorded during the trip would have been even worse, voicing a very broadcaster-like worry and drawing more laughs.

After finishing her final plans without finding her phone, Uhm said goodbye to Hong Kong as she left: “Goodbye, phone. Take care. I had fun.”

Han shared footage of Uhm, having lost her phone, eventually passing the time by playing games on the plane. The two wrapped up their eventful day trip with a game of gomoku.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.