Lee Seung-gi explains controversial ‘gas price’ remark: ‘I only go as far as Sinsa-dong or Yeoksam-dong’

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Singer and actor Lee Seung-gi has spoken out about his controversial remarks on gas prices.

On the 15th, a video titled ‘Shall We Get Together?’ was posted on Lee Seung-gi’s YouTube channel.

Lee Seung-gi, who recently launched a YouTube channel, talked about the reactions from people around him: “Honestly, I wasn’t expecting much, but they said they liked how comfortable it was to watch. There are a lot of tough critics around me, and they said it was pretty good, especially since it had been a while.”

The production team mentioned that “there were also a ton of comments,” and Lee thanked them, saying, “It gave me strength to hear that so many people wanted to see this kind of content. If you try to make it impressive and do it well, don’t you end up never getting started? I feel much more at ease now, and it gave me the courage to make fun, relaxed content like this.”

As Lee struggled to eat with a pair of mismatched wooden chopsticks, the production team brought up his controversial ‘gas price remark,’ saying, “You really are frugal. Saving on gas and even saving on chopsticks.”

In his first video, Lee said, “I used to always fill up nearby, but after I got married, I started searching around. So now I don’t fill up at expensive places.” But his remarks did not resonate with viewers.

Lee complained, “Why is this gas-price thing getting so much coverage? Someone I know saw it and said, ‘Seung-gi, if you drive all the way to get gas that cheap, won’t you end up spending more on gas getting there?’ If gas is cheaper in Sinsa-dong or near Hannam Bridge, or if I go really far, I go as far as the Gaenari gas station in Yeoksam-dong to fill up. I can’t explain every little detail, can I?”

Lee then drank coffee from a tumbler he had received at an acquaintance’s child’s first-birthday party. When the production team teased him, saying, “You really are frugal,” Lee protested, “I’m not that frugal. I spend a lot when I need to.” He hurriedly explained, “You’ll say I stole yet another tumbler from a first-birthday party. I gave money at the party and got it as a souvenir.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.