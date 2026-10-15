Seo Dong-ju Opens Up About Guilt in Her Third Year of IVF: “I Lived a Messy Life; I Hate Myself”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Broadcaster Seo Dong-ju opened up about the guilt she feels in her third year of trying to conceive through IVF.

On the 15th, a video titled “How Seo Dong-ju Let Go of Guilt While Preparing for Pregnancy” was posted on her YouTube channel.

Seo Dong-ju, who is meticulously preparing for IVF by changing everything from her diet to her daily routine, opened up: “A lot of people tell me it’s not my fault, so I shouldn’t feel guilty. I think that means we should believe that nothing in this process is our fault.” She added, “I’ve been living a new life since March, but before that, I didn’t sleep, drank coffee every day, ate bread, ate everything people said was bad for my body, and didn’t take supplements. Because I was someone who lived such a messy life, it was easy to feel guilty and wonder why I’d done all that.”

Seo Dong-ju said, “But that’s in the past, and since March I’ve at least come to my senses and been sticking to it, so I should praise myself and not feel guilty when something like this happens. Honestly, there are still times when I feel guilty. I’ve been preparing for three years and will soon be entering my fourth year. If I’d quit coffee three years ago, I might have gotten pregnant. If I’d been sleeping well since three years ago, something would surely have been different.” She continued, “When I start feeling guilty, I hate myself. So I have to make an effort not to feel that way. Rather than feel guilty, I find myself thinking I should use that time to find something—anything—I can do more of right now.”

Seo Dong-ju offered words of support: “People dealing with extremely low ovarian reserve have it especially hard. A few days ago, when I had an empty follicle, I could hear from the bed three beds away people congratulating someone on having so many eggs retrieved. They were celebrating quietly, but to my ears it sounded like cheers at a festival. It’s really hard to experience something like that.” She added, “Everyone is having a hard time, but I understand the pain of those dealing with extremely low ovarian reserve. I want to tell them to hang in there.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.