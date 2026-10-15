‘Daughter of a four-term lawmaker,’ Pippi Band’s Lee Yoon-jung: ‘Rumors that I came from a wealthy family are a misunderstanding... I took public transportation to school’

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Lee Yoon-jung, formerly of Pippi Band, corrected public perceptions by emphasizing that she grew up in an ordinary family, despite having a father who had served as a member of the National Assembly.

On the 15th, Lee Yoon-jung appeared as a guest on the YouTube channel ‘Unpleasantly Nosy Sister’ and talked with Lee Ji-hye and Kim Mi-ryeo about everything from her singing career to her transition to working as a stylist.

That day, Lee Yoon-jung first corrected the public perception that she was the daughter of a wealthy family because her father had been a lawmaker. Her father is Lee Kyung-jae, a former chair of the Korea Communications Commission who served four terms in the National Assembly.

Lee Yoon-jung, who said she had studied ballet from childhood and went on to attend Seoul Arts High School, revealed that after injuring her back in her senior year of high school, she applied to a theater and film program without her father's knowledge. She recalled that when he found out, her father cut her hair, and that she later went to a hair salon herself and had her head shaved.

She explained, “So many of the stories that have come out have been distorted,” adding, “I really grew up in an ordinary family and never lived a wealthy life.” She continued, “There were many sons and daughters from wealthy families at Seoul Arts High School. Foreign cars were parked in front of the school, but I would leave at 6 a.m. and transfer between buses and trains three or four times to get there.”

After her head was shaved, Lee Yoon-jung began attracting attention for her distinctive fashion. She entered the music industry by chance and went on to debut as the vocalist of Pippi Band.

But she said that, unlike the attention she drew with her unconventional music and performances, her income was not substantial. Lee Yoon-jung confided, “I don't think I made much money apart from the 200,000 won I was paid each time I performed at a club or a show.”

She later also worked as a solo singer and said she began working as a stylist to make a living.

Meanwhile, Lee Yoon-jung debuted as the vocalist of Pippi Band in 1995 and drew attention for her distinctive music and unconventional performances. She has since worked in various fields, including as a solo singer, stylist and music producer.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.