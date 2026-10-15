Lee Seung-gi sighs over his 31-month-old daughter’s knack for singing: “She grabbed the microphone even during the doljabi—this won’t do”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Singer and actor Lee Seung-gi spoke out about his controversial remarks on gas prices.

On the 15th, a video titled “Shall We Get Together?” was posted on Lee Seung-gi’s YouTube channel.

Lee Seung-gi, who recently attended an acquaintance’s child’s first-birthday party, said, “We also had cups as the return gifts at my daughter’s first-birthday party. We had her first-birthday party, and you have the doljabi, right? There are the usual items they set out: silk thread, a judge’s gavel, a stethoscope, money, and these days, a microphone. They put a microphone out like that. I really didn’t want her to grab the microphone, so I hid it. But she picked it,” he said ruefully.

The production team asked, “Maybe because she’s seen the microphone so much?” Lee Seung-gi sighed and said, “I don’t know. She just quickly looked over everything and picked it up. This won’t do.” The video then showed his daughter singing by herself. She held a microphone and sang with all her might. She kept singing without paying any attention even when her mother, Lee Da-in, sang, suggesting she had inherited her father’s talent.

“But she’s not even three yet. As soon as she gets home from kindergarten, she comes in saying, ‘I want ice cream. Melon flavor,’” Lee Seung-gi told the staff, proudly talking about his daughter. “We went for a walk along the Han River, and she knows the convenience store, so she went in and asked me to buy her ice cream. She’s so cute I can’t say no. She gets everything with that face.”

Lee Soo-geun called Lee Seung-gi while he was rehearsing. Lee Seung-gi said, “He told me he’d started a YouTube channel and wanted me to join him to talk about old times.” Lee Soo-geun readily agreed, saying, “Anytime you want to do it. Talk as much as you like.” Lee Seung-gi added, “There are lots of people saying they want to see the members of ‘New Journey to the West’ and ‘2 Days & 1 Night.’ They’ve asked how about meeting up and at least having a chat. I still see them sometimes. Soo-geun is someone I can comfortably meet for a cup of tea,” hinting at a get-together with Lee Soo-geun.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.