Jang Hang-jun Gives First Look at Preparations for His Next Project After The Man Who Lives with the King... Teaser Has Him Admit He’s “a Typical Con Artist”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyun] Director Jang Hang-jun, who drew attention with the film The King’s Warden, is returning with a new variety show, Master Jang Hang-jun. Song Eun-i gave a firsthand look at the set, and the pair’s unfiltered banter and close-friend chemistry brought laughs.

On the 15th, a video was posted on the VIVO TV YouTube channel titled “Forget the Maltese with No Tear Stains! A First Look at Preparations for Jang Hang-jun’s Next Project, Now That He’s Become a Master.”

Ahead of filming the new variety show Master Jang Hang-jun for Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS), Song Eun-i set out to film a vlog herself. As she confidently made her way around the set, director Jang Hang-jun appeared. The two immediately began bickering, revealing their unusually close friendship.

Lee Dong-won, the lead producer of Master Jang Hang-jun, made no secret of his admiration for Song Eun-i. “I’ve been watching VIVO since episode one,” he said, revealing himself to be a genuine fan and making Song laugh.

He went on to joke, “I’ve put my life on the line for this program. If I mess up, Senior Eun-i will have to take responsibility for my life from now on,” making the atmosphere on set even more cheerful.

Master Jang Hang-jun is built around auditions held by director Jang Hang-jun, now counted among the masters, to cast top actors in a biopic about his own life. Drawing on Jang’s life—which was at times pathetic and servile, yet more radiant than anyone else’s—the show plans to feature playful back-and-forth conversations with stars.

Before filming, Jang Hang-jun also talked about the projects he had directed. He especially caught people’s attention when he described Rebound, whose box-office performance had been disappointing, as “my one sore spot.”

Jang Hang-jun, Song Eun-i and Kim Poong then watched the program’s teaser together. Watching himself on screen, Jang made them laugh by describing himself as “a typical con artist.”

Song Eun-i also joked to Jang Hang-jun, “Honestly, you don’t even know what you said, do you?” showing the rapport of close friends.

In response to the teaser, which was full of bluster and confidence, Jang Hang-jun said, “I just said the name of a famous foreign person. Our PD was sued so many times during his time at Unanswered Questions that this much doesn’t faze him,” sending the set into fits of laughter.

With full-scale filming finally drawing near, Song Eun-i showed her excitement and nerves. “I can see the camera in the mirror, and it’s a little intimidating. I almost started shaking,” she said as she headed to the set.

With Jang Hang-jun’s trademark bluster and wit, along with his fun back-and-forth with Song Eun-i, promised in the show, attention is focused on which stars will receive casting offers from Jang on Master Jang Hang-jun.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.