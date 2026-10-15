Lee Ji-hoon and Ayane head to a five-star hotel: “Last overnight trip before their second child arrives”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Ayane, wife of singer and actor Lee Ji-hoon, shared an update as she went on a family outing with her husband and daughter ahead of the birth of their second child.

On the 15th, Ayane shared a glimpse of the family heading out together, saying, “No daycare today—we’re going out to have fun!”

Ayane drew attention in particular when she said, “This will probably be our last overnight trip before the birth.” With fewer than 50 days to go before their second child arrives, the family’s plan to spend special time together warmed hearts.

In the video, Ayane got into the car with an excited look on her face. She then told her daughter Rui, “This is Paradise City,” explaining that they were heading to a five-star hotel. Rui showed off her adorable charm as she clearly repeated her mother’s words.

The daughter repeating her mother’s words as the family watched together conveyed a warm, harmonious atmosphere. The precious time Ayane, who is expecting her second child, was spending with her first daughter, Rui, drew even more attention.

Lee Ji-hoon married Ayane, who is Japanese, in 2021. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Rui, in 2024 and are now expecting their second child.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.