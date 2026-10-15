Singer Kim Haneul shares devastating news that younger sibling was declared brain-dead: “Family decides to donate organs”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Romantic Melody Chobi (real name Kim Haneul) announced that their younger sibling had been declared brain-dead and said the family had decided to donate organs in accordance with the family’s wishes.

On the 15th, Kim Haneul shared news of the sibling’s accident on social media, saying, “I have some sudden and heartbreaking news to share.”

He said, “My younger sibling was taken to the emergency room after an accident and received treatment, but after a day of monitoring their condition, they were declared brain-dead.”

He added, “After our final visit this morning, we decided to proceed with the organ donation process in accordance with the family’s wishes.”

The story of a family making the difficult decision to donate organs while grieving the sudden loss of their younger sibling is drawing sympathy.

Kim Haneul said, “I’ll share the funeral arrangements once the procedures are complete,” and added, “I would be grateful if you would pray for the deceased and keep the rest of my family in your thoughts as we try to get through this time.”

People who heard the news expressed their condolences in comments such as, “May the deceased rest in peace,” “I will pray,” and “I offer my deepest condolences to the bereaved family.”

Romantic Melody Chobi is the stage name Kim Haneul uses as a singer and is a musician who has focused on his own music rather than mainstream broadcasting activities. He debuted in 2012 with the EP *Everyday Chobicalling* and has released songs including “Hello, Day,” “I Hope You’re Happy,” and “To You, Who Worked So Hard It Hurt.”

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.