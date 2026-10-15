Husband mocks high-school dropout wife’s education, calls her a “misfit”... Seo Jang-hoon outraged: “Words like that” (Divorce Deliberation Camp)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] On “Divorce Re-Boot Camp,” the husband in the “Fair Couple” drew the cast’s ire with remarks belittling his wife’s education. Seo Jang-hoon also reacted sharply when the husband brought up her past and taunted her, despite knowing why she had dropped out of high school.

On the episode of JTBC’s “Divorce Re-Boot Camp” that aired on the 15th, the remaining home assessment and counseling intervention for the “Fair Couple” took place. The home assessment of the wife from the third couple in Season 25 was also shown.

That day, the wife in the “Fair Couple” tried to have a serious conversation with her husband, but he made jokes with an indifferent attitude. Watching this, Seo Jang-hoon recoiled at the husband’s remark, saying, “That was a shitty thing to say.”

The offending remark came after the wife said she had “forgotten” something they had discussed earlier in the conversation. The husband snapped, “This is all because of how you were as a student. You weren’t good at studying. That’s why you didn’t even finish high school.”

The wife explained that she had dropped out of high school, not simply failed to graduate, but her husband’s jeering did not stop. He once again took issue with her education, saying, “You couldn’t stay in school because you were maladjusted.”

The wife then tearfully opened up about why she had dropped out of high school. She explained, “I used to do ballet, but I had to quit because of my family’s circumstances. So after dropping out, I took the high school equivalency exam.”

She added that her husband had often told her things like, “You have no friends because you’re a misfit” and “There’s something wrong with your personality,” prompting further dismay.

Criticism grew even stronger because the husband had used his wife’s past and the reason she dropped out as ammunition, despite knowing about them. Lee Dong-gun, who was on the husband’s side, also lamented, “You really shouldn’t joke about that.”

Seo Jang-hoon no longer brushed it off. He rebuked the husband, saying, “Who says something like that in this day and age? That’s a dangerous thing to say.”

As the husband continued to mock his wife’s education and past, the atmosphere at the scene grew somber. The cast continued to express their dismay at his attitude of using her circumstances as a weapon to criticize her, even though he knew what she had been through.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.