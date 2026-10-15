Lee Jung-hyun houses her husband’s hospital in a 19.4-billion-won building, then serves 100 lobsters in the ultimate show of spousal support

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer and actress Lee Jung-hyun made a surprise appearance at the hospital run by her husband and prepared a special meal featuring 100 lobsters for the staff. With reports that her husband’s hospital is housed in a building she bought for 19.4 billion won, she drew attention once again for her exceptional support, this time personally taking care of even the cafeteria.

On the 15th, the KBS 2TV variety show “Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant” featured Lee preparing a surprise event in the cafeteria to mark the third anniversary of the opening of her husband Park Yoo-jung’s hospital.

That day, Lee set about preparing a large-scale special meal herself for the 100 hospital employees. After making yuzu-doenjang dakgalbi, seasoned chives, and a tiny-shrimp rolled omelet, she added 100 lobsters as well.

“I went all out because it’s the hospital’s third anniversary,” Lee said, explaining why she had prepared such an elaborate special meal.

The process of cooking 100 lobsters in a cafeteria without even an oven drew particular attention. Lee steamed the lobsters, coated them with a special sauce made from mayonnaise, minced garlic, oligosaccharide syrup, butter, wasabi, and other ingredients, topped them with cheese, and browned them with a kitchen torch.

“My husband has a kid’s palate, so he’ll really love this,” Lee said, carefully catering to his tastes. She also made sure to include rolled omelet, which he reportedly likes best.

In the process, her husband’s usual cafeteria habits were also revealed. When Lee asked, “When does the director usually come up to eat?”, an employee replied, “Depending on the menu, sometimes he suddenly opens the door and comes in at 11.” The employee explained that on days when there is something delicious on the menu, her husband is the first to head to the cafeteria.

When Lee said, “The director loves food, so I take a lot of care with it,” the employee marveled, “You’re an actress too, but you do all of that for him.”

It was well after lunchtime before her husband, Park Yoo-jung, finally appeared in the cafeteria. But he didn’t recognize Lee at all, even though she was disguised as a cook with her face covered.

Park was under the impression that the documentary “Docu 3 Days” was being filmed at the hospital. He ate the food his wife had prepared without suspecting anything in particular.

When Park tried the yuzu-doenjang dakgalbi, he tilted his head, puzzled by the familiar taste. “I had this at home not long ago. It’s really good,” he said. It was one of Lee’s signature dishes, which she had also made at home.

In the end, Lee’s identity was revealed when she hovered around her husband and made eye contact with him. Park was startled when he spotted his wife. “What is this?” he said. His face turned bright red, and he couldn’t hide his embarrassment. “I knew something was off. I knew something was off,” he said.

He then shouted, “You’re all in on it!” and turned to the production crew, saying, “Don’t we all know each other? How could you do this?” His hurt reaction made everyone laugh.

Lee responded, “I’ve decided I’m going to be nicer to you from now on. I’ll give you less of a hard time, Director. It broke my heart. My husband works so hard at the hospital.”

Meanwhile, Lee married orthopedic surgeon Park Yoo-jung, who is three years her junior, in 2019, and they have two daughters.

Lee made headlines in particular when it became known that she had bought a building in Namdong-gu, Incheon, for 19.4 billion won in 2023. The building, reported to cover about 1,800 pyeong, houses the hospital run by her husband. Reports say Lee owns a 99% stake in the building and her husband owns 1%.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.