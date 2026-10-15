Lee Sun-bin reveals the secret to her nine-year relationship with Lee Kwang Soo: “We talk about lots of pointless things, and it’s a great comfort” (“Master Jang Hang-jun”)

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Lee Sun-bin talked about her relationship with Lee Kwang Soo on “Master Jang Hang-jun.”

Actors Yoo Jae-myung and Lee Sun-bin came to audition on SBS’s “Master Jang Hang-jun,” which aired on the 15th.

Yoo Jae-myung and Lee Sun-bin came to audition for Jang Hang-jun’s next project. They said they stayed together while filming the movie, adding, “It was a party every night.” Lee Sun-bin in particular reportedly livened up the atmosphere with her singing. “I can’t drink, but I have such a good time at drinking gatherings that people often ask if I’ve already been drinking. I stay until the very end, so they think I’ve been drinking,” she said. Yoo Jae-myung revealed, “I thought she was crazy. She has such a good time.” Lee Sun-bin, who drew attention for her stellar portrayal of a drunk character in TVING’s “Work Later, Drink Now,” reportedly doesn’t drink in real life. “People who don’t drink know exactly what people who do go through,” she said.

Lee Sun-bin, who said she began acting at Hakjeon, recalled, “When I became a second-year high school student, they told me to come back to school. So I ran away from home with the money I’d earned from part-time jobs. I even borrowed a friend’s phone in case they tracked my location. I slept at a jjimjilbang, and the next day, if I heard there was an audition somewhere, I’d sleep nearby. I disappeared until I got accepted by a fledgling agency. But I got in pretty quickly.” Her account surprised those listening.

Song Eun-i said, “I imagine it must feel different to be cast in a project without auditioning for the first time.” Lee Sun-bin replied, “The time when I didn’t have to audition came sooner than I expected. Getting a role was the hard part.” Jang Hang-jun jokingly accused her, saying, “There should have been some hardship in your story, but I’m disappointed.” Lee Sun-bin hurriedly explained, “I had a hard time before my debut.”

Lee Sun-bin said, “The last project I auditioned for was ‘Squad 38.’ At the time, I went on ‘I Can See Your Voice’ to promote myself. People think I was invited, but I’d actually hatched a plan. I had to make a good impression, and I thought I might be able to make a big splash. But at the time, no celebrities had appeared on the show. And to get invited, I had to audition. But my agency said they couldn’t send me unless I was invited.”

Lee Sun-bin said, “So I worked out a plan with the writers. I asked them to tell my agency I’d been invited if they decided I’d passed, rather than saying I’d gone to audition on my own. I auditioned three times or so, and the writers kept the secret, too. I don’t think anyone at the agency knows to this day.” Her revelation surprised those listening.

Lee Sun-bin’s proactive approach prompted Song Eun-i to bring up her relationship with Lee Kwang Soo. “You said he was your ideal type, and then the person who was your ideal type made a move, and you started dating,” she said. Lee Sun-bin appeared on SBS’s “Running Man” and openly told Lee Kwang Soo he was her ideal type, and the two ended up dating.

But Jang Hang-jun and Kim Poong didn’t know that Lee Sun-bin and Lee Kwang Soo were dating. Lee Sun-bin snapped, “Isn’t that a bit much? We’ve been together for nine years,” drawing laughs.

Yoo Jae-myung asked, “Did you help Kwang Soo as an actor so he could do well?” Lee Sun-bin replied, “Surprisingly, when it comes to work, I mostly just tell him what I’ve felt. Instead, we talk a lot about pointless things. We just talk about things like, ‘Filming was hard,’ or ‘It was hard because of someone.’ Neither of us can speak up to people face-to-face. We’re both peace-loving types, so that’s a great comfort to each other.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.