“Women s have to get hit...” Wife Reveals Photo of Bloodied Mouth After Alleged Assault by Husband (Divorce Deliberation Camp)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Su-hyun] The wife of the “Fair Couple,” who appeared on “Divorce Re-Boot Camp,” claimed her husband had assaulted her and revealed a photo of an injury inside her mouth. Her husband categorically denied the assault, but the wife gave a detailed account of what happened and said she even remembered where she had been hit, shocking viewers.

On “Divorce Re-Boot Camp,” which aired on the 15th, the remaining family assessment and counseling sessions for the “Fair Couple” were held.

The episode revealed the husband’s verbal abuse toward his wife, along with the couple’s conflicting accounts of an alleged assault.

The husband, who had said he would give his wife some free time, invited friends over to drink. During this, he hurled severe insults at his wife, and the situation escalated to the point that one of his friends came into the room and covered the husband's mouth.

There were also claims that the couple’s conflict led to a physical altercation. After seeing a live broadcast hosted by his wife, the husband reportedly hurled insults at her. When she threw a pair of tweezers, he pushed her and threw the tweezers, creating a dangerous situation. The husband reportedly said of what happened, “That’s self-defense, then. So it’s my fault?”

The wife specifically claimed that her husband had punched her. The husband, however, denied the assault, saying, “I never did that. No matter how drunk I was, she was a woman and my wife—I would never have done that.”

The wife gave a more detailed account of what happened. She said that after her husband came home drunk, he was asked to handle an early-morning feeding, but did not do it properly and dragged it out, then eventually hurled insults at her.

The wife went on to claim that her husband struck the tip of her chin and then swung a fist at her. She opened up about her fear at the time, saying, “It was the first time my husband had hit me. I was shocked and scared, and I just cried.”

The wife added to the shock by claiming that her husband had said something to the effect of, “Women [expletive]s would cower in fear after taking one hit, but they have to get hit to come to their senses.”

The husband, however, did not admit to assaulting her. He claimed, “There’s no evidence that I hit her.”

The wife then revealed a photo of an injury inside her mouth, which she claimed had been caused by her husband hitting her. She added that she remembered exactly where she had been hit. Even after the photo was made public, however, the husband denied the assault allegation, saying, “I can’t admit that.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.