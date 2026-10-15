Lee Dong-gun also fumes: “Why are you so shameless?”... Husband accused of abusing his wife and cheating while she was pregnant turns the tables (Divorce Deliberation Camp)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyun] Controversy erupted after it was revealed that the husband from the “Fair Couple,” who appeared on “Divorce Re-Boot Camp,” contacted another woman while his wife was pregnant and acted as if he were single.

On the 15th, JTBC’s “Divorce Re-Boot Camp” continued its home investigation and counseling sessions for the “Fair Couple.”

The episode focused on the husband’s past issues with other women and the conflict between the couple.

According to the show, when his wife was pregnant, the husband created a multiple profile on a messaging app and was caught contacting another woman. There were also allegations that he acted as if he were single while communicating with her.

The husband said of his behavior at the time, “I guess I did it to make myself look single.” Hearing this, Lee Dong-gun reacted with exasperation, saying, “Why are you still being so shameless?”

The husband maintained that he had no other intentions. His wife expressed her displeasure, saying, “Isn’t that cheating too?”

Taking issue with the husband’s attitude, Lee Dong-gun asked, “Do you have anything to say in your defense for handling it so shamelessly?” The husband explained, “I understand that my wife would be upset, but I haven’t met up with her or contacted her since then.”

Seo Jang-hoon also pressed the husband, asking, “Why did you pretend to be single?” The husband, however, denied the allegation, responding that he had not deliberately acted as if he were single.

While explaining his own behavior, the husband also brought up an instance when his wife met a male acquaintance at a funeral. Lee Dong-gun said it was inappropriate to compare the two situations.

Lee Dong-gun criticized him, saying, “It’s cowardly to force your wife’s case—which isn’t at all similar—into the discussion because you don’t want to admit your own wrongdoing.” The criticism was that instead of taking responsibility for his own actions, the husband was bringing up his wife’s case to muddy the issue.

The show also revealed that the wife was hesitating to divorce because of financial insecurity. Watching this, Seo Jang-hoon urged her to reflect on her marriage, asking in effect, “Would you live even more unhappily than you do now?”

Near the end of the show, Seo Jang-hoon turned sternly to the husband and said, “I was surprised that so many things came out that you shouldn’t even say out loud anywhere.”

The couple’s conflict showed little sign of easing, from the husband contacting another woman while his wife was pregnant to his attitude in explaining it. The other cast members also voiced concerns about the couple’s relationship, criticizing the husband’s remarks and the way he responded.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.