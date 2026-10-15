Im Rara and Son Min-soo respond with a donation after lavish first-birthday party with a 45-person filming crew sparks controversy

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Comedian couple and YouTube duo Enjoy Couple (Im Rara and Son Min-soo) donated 20 million won to mark their twins’ first birthday. News of the good deed has drawn attention, coming amid recent criticism of the lavish scale of their first-birthday party.

On the 14th, Im Rara posted a photo of the donation certificate on Enjoy Couple’s official social media account, along with the message, “Today, October 14, is the first birthday of the Gangdan siblings.”

According to the certificate, Im Rara and Son Min-soo donated 20 million won to Gangnam Severance Hospital to cover treatment costs for pediatric and adolescent patients, in celebration of the twins’ first birthday.

“After meeting Gangi and Dani, our world changed so much,” Im Rara said. “After giving birth, I too experienced a life-or-death crisis due to severe bleeding, and it made me pay a little more attention to other people’s pain and desperation.”

She continued, “I’m gradually learning just how much love and devotion it takes to raise a child. It made me think of the many parents in the world who, like us, are doing everything they can to protect their children through each day.”

She added, “Wanting to share a little of that feeling, we decided to support treatment costs for young patients in difficult circumstances at Severance’s Department of Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine. I hope our gesture will bring warm comfort and encouragement to the children and their families.”

The donation has drawn even more attention because it came just after the couple’s lavish first-birthday party recently prompted mixed reactions.

Earlier, Im Rara and Son Min-soo held a first-birthday party for their twins in Seoul’s Gangnam District on the 4th. The event made headlines after it was reported that the filming crew alone numbered 45.

Some praised it as a lavish event befitting a famous creator couple, while others questioned whether it was excessively large for a party celebrating a child’s first birthday.

As controversy arose, Im Rara spoke candidly about her feelings in a YouTube video released on the 11th. “I was worried about making such a big fuss when many people don’t even hold first-birthday parties,” she said. “Because of the nature of our work, we also do broadcasts together, and that’s why the event grew so big.”

She added, “I’d be grateful if people would look kindly on me and think, ‘The twins’ mom nearly died, and now she’s making a fuss.’”

Im Rara had previously revealed that she came close to death due to severe bleeding when she gave birth to the twins last year. Since the couple had struggled to have their two children, their first birthday held even greater significance for them.

After drawing attention with their lavish first-birthday party, the couple marked the twins’ actual first birthday on the 14th in another way, announcing a donation for young patients in need. Im Rara promised, “We’ll continue to live as the Enjoy family, sharing the love we’ve received.”

Im Rara and Son Min-soo married in 2023 after dating for 10 years. They welcomed twins in October last year and stay connected with fans by sharing their day-to-day lives as parents on their YouTube channel, Enjoy Couple.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.