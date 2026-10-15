Husband Who Learned Boxing in Prison Says, “No Divorce—I Need My Slave”... Disrespects His World Champion Wife (Divorce Deliberation Camp)

[Kim Su-hyun, Sportschosun] The husband in the “Champion Couple” stunned viewers by telling his wife, a former world champion, “I need to have my slave.”

On the 15th, JTBC’s “Divorce Re-Boot Camp” aired a look at the daily life of the “Champion Couple,” the third couple on season 25.

Video evidence presented by the wife that day showed the husband running a boxing gym attended by many members. The husband, who holds an Oriental champion title, also shared the unusual story of how he started boxing.

“I started boxing in prison. Honestly, if it weren’t for boxing, I’d be living like a thug,” the husband said. “Now I’m living more honestly and uprightly than anyone, and working hard.”

The wife was also a boxer with an impressive record. After becoming Korean and Asian champion, she went on to become world champion, reaching her fifth world-title defense and climbing to No. 1 in the world women’s boxing rankings.

The wife explained, “I was working a regular job and turned pro at 29.” She revealed that she held on to her world champion title until she was 45, astonishing viewers. They were the only champion couple in the history of Korean professional boxing, each running a gym and operating two gyms between them.

But their daily life at home was quite different from their glamorous image at the gym. After coming home from work, the wife took care of her husband’s meal, while he directed her to do various things with nothing more than a gesture. At one point, he even tossed his worn socks aside and made her pick them up.

His next remarks caused even greater shock. “Honestly, I think that since you were born a woman, you should do what women are supposed to do,” the husband said. “As a husband, I’m working hard at the gym, aren’t I?” He made clear that he believed housework was his wife’s responsibility.

The husband went so far as to say, “We can’t get divorced. I need to have my slave,” leaving the cast aghast. When Seo Jang-hoon reacted with displeasure, the husband belatedly explained that he was joking, but the mood in the room turned cold.

The wife, too, could not hide her disbelief at her husband’s remarks. “I was dumbfounded. Wasn’t he belittling me as a person?” she said, expressing her displeasure.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.