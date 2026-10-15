Jeon Hye-bin unhappy with the kitchen interior in her ultra-luxurious new home: “I was angry because the layout was inconvenient”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Jeon Hye-bin unveiled the kitchen in her luxurious new home.

On the 15th, a video was posted on Jeon Hye-bin’s YouTube channel titled “Jeon Hye-bin’s Kitchen Revealed for the First Time in Just 5 Minutes! A Healthy Sandwich Perfect for Kids’ Breakfast + Soy Milk Cream Udon That Won Over a Palate Accustomed to Decadent Food.”

Turning on the camera in a beautiful, studio-like spacious kitchen, Jeon Hye-bin said, “I put a lot of effort into the kitchen’s interior when we moved this time, too.” Talking about what she would make for her subscribers for the first time, she said, “I thought I’d make the food my child made for me this morning. My child is a very picky eater. I keep trying to get them to eat well, but with this breakfast, even my picky eater finishes every bite on their own and heads off to daycare.” She decided to make avocado toast, which she said could be ready in five minutes. Before she began cooking, Jeon Hye-bin also wondered, “With such a huge, fancy kitchen, is it okay to make something as small as toast?”

She worked hard to finish cooking, but the production crew’s reaction was lukewarm. One crew member said, “I think I’ve become so accustomed to rich food that this doesn’t really excite me. I like strong flavors. The taste is too clean.” Jeon Hye-bin was taken aback and said, “It has jambon in it, and you think the taste is too clean? It’s the perfect dish for breakfast.”

Jeon Hye-bin went on to try another dish, saying, “My husband has stomach problems and gets stomachaches all the time. If he eats out often, he gets a stomachache, so at home I always focus on making food that’s easy on his stomach. It’s been a long time since I made such decadent food, too.”

Jeon Hye-bin was constantly on the move as she cooked in the spacious kitchen. When she went to the sink across the room despite having one right in front of her, a crew member asked, “Why are you going to the sink in the back when there’s one right here?” Jeon Hye-bin replied, “This way, the route is shorter.” As she kept going back and forth while cooking because of the unusual layout, she said, “Why did I do that?” but added, “Still, once you get used to it, it’s fine. At first, it was so inconvenient that I got angry, but now it’s okay.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.