Yoo Hae-jin personally requests an end to police protection just a week after it began... “No special treatment for actors”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Yoo Hae-jin, who received police protection after facing threats to his personal safety amid controversy surrounding the film Assassin(s), recently requested that the protection be lifted, it has been confirmed.

At a parliamentary audit of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency by the National Assembly’s Public Administration and Security Committee on the 15th, Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency Commissioner Go Beom-seok said that the protective measures for Yoo Hae-jin had been lifted.

When People Power Party lawmaker Kang Myeong-gu asked that day whether Yoo was receiving personal protection, Commissioner Go replied, “They requested that it be lifted yesterday or the day before, so we lifted (the measure).” He explained that Yoo’s side had directly requested an end to the protective measures and that the police had accepted the request.

Earlier, Seoul Seongbuk Police Station put personal protection measures in place on the 6th at the request of Yoo Hae-jin’s agency. Police provided Yoo with a smartwatch for emergency calls, registered related information in the 112 system, and increased patrols around his home.

The measures were taken after controversy surrounding the film Assassin(s) escalated into threats to the actor’s personal safety. A protest rally was held by a conservative group outside his home, and threatening remarks also appeared online, heightening concern.

However, about a week after the personal protection measures were put in place, Yoo’s side requested that they be lifted, and the police protection ended.

The parliamentary audit also saw a debate over whether the police’s personal protection measures for Yoo were equitable compared with its response to ordinary citizens.

Citing a revenge killing in Seoul’s Geumcheon District in 2023 and a recent case in Songpa District involving the killing of a mother-in-law and the kidnapping of a wife, among others, Kang questioned whether the police responded differently to famous actors and ordinary citizens.

Commissioner Go pushed back, saying, “We did not give him special treatment because he is an actor.” He added, “We reviewed the agency’s request for safety measures and put the protective measures in place following that review.”

Meanwhile, since its release, the film Assassin(s) has been embroiled in controversy over interpretations and portrayals of historical facts. The debate has extended beyond the film itself to criticism and threats to the personal safety of its cast members, and the repercussions have continued.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.