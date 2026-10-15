Scammed out of 200 million won by a fraudster wanted by police, yet... Husband has the nerve to say “The math is wrong” after Seo Jang-hoon calls him out (Divorce Deliberation Camp)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] The husband in the “Champion Couple” is estimated to have suffered losses of more than 200 million won through reckless financial dealings, shocking viewers.

The daily life of the “Champion Couple,” the third couple from Season 25, was revealed on JTBC’s “Divorce Re-Boot Camp,” which aired on the 15th.

The program revealed that the husband often suffered losses after readily believing what others told him and getting involved in various financial dealings. The husband also acknowledged his weakness. “That’s my weakness—trusting people too easily. If someone comes up and sweet-talks me, I fall for it,” he said.

The problem was a land deal that the husband pushed through despite his wife’s vehement opposition. According to his wife, after the husband lent someone money and couldn’t get it back, he accepted land instead of repayment.

“If I can’t get back the money I lent, shouldn’t I at least get land? So I took the land. It wasn’t a scam,” the husband said, justifying his decision.

Even so, he admitted that the debtor was “a swindler.” He went on to say, “They’re currently wanted for fraud. But they gave me land, so they’re not a swindler as far as I’m concerned,” leaving the cast flustered.

Seo Jang-hoon, hearing this, suggested that the debtor may have given the husband land while unable to repay money borrowed from other people. “The way I see it, the swindler borrowed money from all over and couldn’t pay the others back. They probably gave your husband land, at least, because they were afraid your husband would beat them up,” he said, drawing laughter.

The wife confessed that she didn’t even know exactly how much her husband had lent. “I don’t know how much my husband lent. I deposited about 20 million won into his account, I think,” she said. Even between the couple, the full extent of their financial dealings had not been clearly shared.

An even bigger problem was the condition of the land the husband had received instead of money. It was revealed that the property was virtually wasteland and lay in a restricted development zone. The husband still suggested that he expected its value to rise, saying, “It’ll be possible as time goes by.”

The wife, by contrast, voiced the practical burden. She said she wanted to sell the land and settle their debts, and that the loan interest was a considerable burden. The couple’s financial strain grew further when it emerged that the land the husband had received instead of money was also tied up with the original debtor’s loan. The wife lamented, “The loan interest is quite a cost, too. It’s around 600,000 won a month.”

When the amounts involved were calculated on the program, the losses were estimated at at least 200 million won. The cast were also surprised by the substantial sum, but when Seo Jang-hoon pointed it out, the husband refused to accept the result, saying, “The calculation is wrong.”

The husband further escalated the conflict by telling his wife, “Stop saying such ridiculous things.” It was a moment that revealed not only concerns about losses from reckless financial dealings but also problems with communication and trust between the couple.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.