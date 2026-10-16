'Golden' singer Jae turns out to come from a prominent family: maternal grandfather Shin Young-kyun, mother a corporate vice chair

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] The remarkable family background of singer-songwriter Jae (EJAE), who gained worldwide popularity with “Golden,” an OST song from Netflix’s animated film KPop Demon Hunters, is once again drawing attention. Her maternal grandfather is veteran actor Shin Young-kyun, and her mother is known to be a corporate vice chair. Jae appeared at a public event with her family.

Jae attended the 16th Beautiful Artist Awards ceremony on the 15th at Stage 28 in Gangdong-gu, Seoul. Also at the event were her maternal grandfather, Shin Young-kyun; her mother, Shin Hye-jin, vice chair of Seyoung Enterprise; and her fiancé, Sam Kim, whom she is set to marry.

The ceremony was especially meaningful because it was hosted by the Shin Young-kyun Arts and Culture Foundation, which Shin founded. Shin was also spotted warmly greeting his granddaughter Jae at the event.

Jae’s family background is also attracting attention. Her maternal grandfather, Shin Young-kyun, is a veteran actor who represents the Korean film industry and the founder of the Shin Young-kyun Arts and Culture Foundation. Her mother, Shin Hye-jin, is known to be vice chair and CEO of Seyoung Enterprise.

At the ceremony, Vice Chair Shin Hye-jin also introduced her daughter Jae and her future son-in-law, Sam Kim, to actor Lee Young-ae and her husband, Jung Ho-young. Lee Young-ae and her husband sat at the same table as Jae’s group, exchanging greetings and creating a warm, cheerful atmosphere.

Jae’s past appearance on a TV program with her maternal grandfather, Shin Young-kyun, is also being revisited. In January 2011, Jae appeared with Shin on KBS 2TV’s Yuyeomanman and spoke about her dream of becoming a singer. At the time, Jae was 19 and studying at New York University in the United States. She expressed her affection for Shin, saying, “You’re a stylish grandpa who gets me everything I need—a perfect 100 out of 100.”

Jae later honed her musical skills as a songwriter and singer after training as a trainee at SM Entertainment. She drew particular worldwide attention for contributing to the lyrics, composition, and vocals of “Golden,” from the KPop Demon Hunters OST. In February this year, she also had the honor of winning the Best Song Written for Visual Media award at the 68th Grammy Awards.

Her upcoming marriage is also drawing interest. Jae is set to marry Korean American music producer Sam Kim on November 7. The two first met while working on songwriting in 2017, became a couple, and have continued their relationship as musical partners. The wedding is reportedly set to take place at a golf course in Los Angeles in the United States, operated by her mother, Vice Chair Shin Hye-jin.

Meanwhile, the recipients of the 16th Beautiful Artist Awards included the late actor Ahn Sung-ki, actors Kim Mu-yeol and Park Geun-hyung, cinematographer Lee Seok-ki, and director Kim Do-young. A celebration of Shin Young-kyun’s 100th birthday was also held after the ceremony, adding to the occasion’s significance.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.