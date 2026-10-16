Jang Yoon-jeong, living in a “12 billion won penthouse,” eats cup noodles after events... “We’re all the same when it comes to making a living”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Jang Yoon-jeong shared a glimpse of her down-to-earth daily life: despite being dubbed the “Queen of Events,” she grabs a cup of instant noodles at a rest stop for a meal after finishing an event outside the capital region.

On the 15th, a video titled “A Day in the Life of Jang Yoon-jeong, the Queen of Events: A Documentary” was posted to her YouTube channel. It followed her day, from getting ready to attend an event outside the capital region to heading home after the performance.

That day, Jang Yoon-jeong took the stage at an event in Seosan, South Chungcheong Province. After finishing her performance amid cheers from a huge crowd, she stopped at a rest area late at night on her way home.

Jang Yoon-jeong chose cup noodles for her late-night meal. The production team added the caption, “First meal in 12 hours.” “It’s so late now that all the rest stops are closed. I guess I’ll just have to eat cup noodles,” she said as she prepared them. “Why are noodles so delicious?” she wondered, then shared her favorite combination: “When I eat noodles, they’re really good with a can of tuna, kimchi and sausage.”

Reflecting on how she enjoys a simple meal despite her glamorous image onstage, Jang Yoon-jeong said, “You get cheered at a huge event venue like this, then eat cup noodles in a corner. Everyone, we’re all the same when it comes to making a living.”

She added, “I don’t eat anything out of the ordinary after an event,” and opened up about the practical difficulty of finding somewhere to eat after a performance: “There are so many people around when an event ends. You can’t even get into a restaurant.”

Her remarks stood in contrast to her considerable wealth. In 2024, it became known that Jang Yoon-jeong and her husband, Do Kyung-wan, had jointly purchased a penthouse in Afer Hangang, a luxury residential complex in Seobinggo-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, for about 12 billion won, paying entirely in cash. The home has a duplex layout and 273.98 square meters of exclusive floor area, and is a top-end residential property with views of the Han River and Yongsan Park.

Jang Yoon-jeong and her husband had reportedly sold their former home in Nine One Hannam, Hannam-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, for about 12 billion won, making an estimated 7 billion won in capital gains. Their subsequent purchase of a new penthouse once again demonstrated their considerable wealth.

However, the event scene Jang Yoon-jeong shared that day looked quite different from her glamorous home. Before the event, she even did her own makeup without help from a professional makeup artist.

“When you look at celebrities, they travel with four or five staff members for makeup, hair and styling, but I find that uncomfortable. So I just do it myself,” she explained. She then laughed and added, “I really am a low-maintenance singer. I just go around like this, don’t I?”

Jang Yoon-jeong also opened up about the difference between her life on and off stage: “When I’m onstage, I’m aware that I’m a singer, but when I come offstage, I don’t really think of myself that way. I’m just me.”

Meanwhile, Jang Yoon-jeong married broadcaster Do Kyung-wan in 2013, and they have a son, Yeon-woo, and a daughter, Ha-young.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.