“Kim Min is rookie award material at the Entertainment Awards”... Jang Sung-kyu’s belated shout-out after the “manipulation controversy”

[Lee Ji-hyun, Sportschosun reporter] Broadcaster Jang Sung-kyu has belatedly showered actor Kim Min with praise after Kim was embroiled in allegations of manipulation following his appearance on “I Live Alone.”

On the 15th, Jang posted on his personal social media account, “Wow, I’m only seeing this now. #ILiveAlone #KimMin I feel like I fell in love the moment I saw him,” along with a screenshot of Kim from an episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s “I Live Alone.”

He went on to marvel, “How on earth does the ‘I Live Alone’ team discover such rare people? And he’s even older than me. I think Kim Min will win this year’s rookie award at the Entertainment Awards.”

Jang not only appeared completely taken with Kim Min’s unique charm, but also praised the production team’s casting ability for discovering him.

The timing of Jang’s glowing praise has drawn attention. Kim’s episode was released on the 2nd, and allegations of manipulation subsequently surfaced, mainly online, sparking considerable controversy. Jang appears to have watched the video about two weeks after it aired.

Earlier, Kim Min revealed his daily life in an approximately 90-year-old house in Dongducheon, Gyeonggi Province, on “I Live Alone,” which aired on the 2nd.

His unusual way of life drew attention: he used a generator for electricity, pumped groundwater for household use, and even mixed cement himself to repair the aging house.

However, immediately after the episode aired, some online users compared Road View images from a map service with the broadcast footage and raised suspicions of manipulation. In Road View images captured last July, the yard was overgrown with grass, while it appeared tidy on the show. They also said it seemed unnatural for him to use a generator when there were utility poles nearby.

In a media interview on the 6th, Kim directly denied the allegations, saying, “There was absolutely no manipulation or staging.” He explained that the house was a precious place filled with memories of people close to him like family, and that he was repairing it little by little while preserving its original appearance as much as possible.

On the 7th, the “I Live Alone” production team also issued an official statement, saying, “The house featured on the show is indeed where Kim Min actually lives,” and, “The production team did not make any separate repairs for filming or stage any situations.”

In particular, “I Live Alone” had previously faced a controversy over staging during an episode about Jeon Hyun-moo’s impromptu trip, prompting the production team to apologize. As a result, the allegations surrounding Kim Min’s episode also drew considerable attention.

On the other hand, some people pushed back against the manipulation claims. One online user who identified as an employee of Korea Electric Power Corporation pointed to the absence of an electricity meter and suggested that the house might actually have had its power supply disconnected. Fellow actor Park Won-bin also defended Kim Min on social media.

Although the debate over whether the broadcast was genuine continued, public interest in Kim Min did not wane. According to Good Data Corporation’s FUNdex, Kim ranked first for two consecutive weeks in the TV non-drama cast-member buzz rankings for the first and second weeks of October.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.