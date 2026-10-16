Kim Ji-min Opens Up About Motel Trauma: “Found Something Nasty in a Robe Pocket; I Haven’t Touched One Since”

[Lee Woo-joo, Sportschosun] Kim Ji-min of “Simsasukso” opened up about her motel trauma.

On the 15th, a video titled “(Pre-Trip Meeting) Accommodations Are Important When You Travel, Right? Our Worst Accommodation Stories” was posted on the YouTube channel “Simsasukso.”

“Simsasukso” is a show in which three people who love traveling go on trips together and rate their accommodations. Hwang Bo-ra said, “Even when I go somewhere really nice, I end up looking around outside and can’t fully enjoy the accommodation for what it is. It feels like a waste.” She added, “I have a clear standard. If I go somewhere and think, ‘I wish I’d come here with Woo-in,’ my score goes up.”

The three talked about what they consider important when traveling. Hwang Bo-ra said breakfast was important to her. Kim Ji-min said, “Breakfast matters even more to Bo-ra unnie because she eats so little. She just needs the alcohol to be cold.” Hwang Bo-ra said, “I always check the temperature of the refrigerator.”

Kim Ji-min said, “I went to a regional performance 20 years ago, and there was a robe in the motel. I hardly ever stayed in motels, so trying on a robe was a dream of mine. It was a 50,000-won motel. I put on the robe and put my hand in the pocket, and OO came out.” They did not reveal what had come out of the robe, but the subtitles read, “Something nasty came out.” Jung Yi-rang was horrified when she heard this, and Hwang Bo-ra said quietly, “Gross.”

Kim Ji-min said, “I took the robe just as it was and gave it to the owner, but he calmly gave me another room. It was the worst experience. After that, I developed anxiety and trauma around accommodations, and I haven’t even touched a robe since.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.