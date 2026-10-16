Han Ga-in, called out by Samang Fox, nips undisclosed-ad controversy in the bud: “I buy at full price, without sponsorships or discounts”

[Lee Woo-joo, reporter for Sportschosun] Actress Han Ga-in preemptively shut down controversy over undisclosed advertising.

On the 15th, a video was posted on Han Ga-in’s YouTube channel titled “From luxury goods and wedding jewelry to Korean designer brands: Han Ga-in unveils for the first time the jewelry she has collected over 23 years.”

Before introducing the jewelry, Han Ga-in said, “I bought these with my own money, and there’s no PPL in this. They’re all things I’ve bought and owned for a long time. Sometimes, when something is sponsored, I come across it and think, ‘This is so pretty. Where is it from?’ In those cases, if I buy it through a stylist or someone else, they sometimes give me around 10% or 20% off. But without that, I usually just go to the store and buy it or order it online.” She emphasized, “The representatives here probably don’t know that I’m wearing pieces they themselves wear. These are products I bought myself, without sponsorship.”

Han Ga-in said, “When I wear them, many people assume they’re luxury goods and think they’re extremely expensive, so they ask me about them. These days, even beyond luxury brands, there are many good items from Korean designer brands at reasonable prices—not too expensive—and I’d like to introduce mainly those.”

Han Ga-in, who said she buys most of her jewelry in 14K gold, candidly explained, “I buy it because it’s cheaper. 18K has a more pronounced yellow tone. I think 14K makes you look younger than 18K.”

Meanwhile, YouTuber Samang Fox TV recently discussed the advertising methods and efficacy of albumin products and mentioned Han Ga-in. Han said the product was something she had purchased herself, not something sponsored or advertised, but Samang Fox TV then made a YouTube Short about her, sparking controversy. Han subsequently even revealed her payment records, and Samang Fox TV eventually made the video private and apologized.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.