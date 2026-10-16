Kim Seung-hye, wife of Kim Hae-jun, shocked by change in her “elephant legs,” with one side thicker than the other: “A huge difference”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Comedian Kim Seung-hye was startled by the worsening swelling after giving birth.

A video titled “Maybe postpartum care centers really are heaven...?! First-time parents’ first parenting challenge” was posted on Kim Seung-hye’s YouTube channel on the 15th.

After looking around the postpartum care center, Kim Seung-hye expressed her satisfaction, saying, “I think I’d be happy just lying down.”

But she also opened up about her concerns over how her body had changed after giving birth. Kim Seung-hye, who was once called a “beautiful comedian,” was taken aback by the increasingly severe swelling in her face.

She worried, “It’s really strange—my face keeps getting more and more swollen. I think I’m more swollen now than I was when I was pregnant. What do I do?” She added, “My feet are like elephant feet, and it feels like my whole body is getting even more swollen,” expressing her distress.

Kim Seung-hye especially drew attention when she revealed, “My feet, which didn’t even swell when I was pregnant, have turned into elephant feet.” Seeing her legs extremely swollen despite wearing compression bands, her husband Kim Hae-jun stepped in to massage them himself.

Kim Hae-jun carefully massaged his wife’s legs to reassure her. He comforted her, saying, “This is really swelling. I’ve gained weight myself, haven’t I? Actual fat and swelling are different. The swelling just needs to be reduced. Don’t worry. There’s no need to worry.”

After the massage, the two were startled by an unexpected change: the massaged leg was noticeably different in thickness from the one that hadn’t been massaged.

Kim Seung-hye couldn’t hide her surprise, saying, “That’s a huge difference. How can there be this much difference? Amazing.” Kim Hae-jun joked, “I’m telling you, it’s swelling. When an expert gets hands-on, of course there’s bound to be a clear difference.”

There was also a difference in the color of her legs. When the massaged area looked relatively paler, Kim Hae-jun explained, “That’s the blood circulating. I got the blood flowing upward for you. I pressed on it with my hands.”

Meanwhile, Kim Seung-hye married fellow comedian Kim Hae-jun in 2024 and welcomed a daughter on the 29th of last month, two years after their wedding.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.