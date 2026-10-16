Kangnam gives an update one year after getting a noticeably higher nose... Lee Sang-hwa: “Be careful—it’s a fake nose”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Kangnam has undergone rhinoplasty, and his wife Lee Sang-hwa made people laugh with a candid joke as she did his makeup herself.

On the 16th, a video titled “I Went to Japan for a Three-Night, Four-Day Schedule with Sang-hwa, the Queen of Spousal Support!” was posted on Kangnam’s YouTube channel, “Neighborhood Friend Kangnami.”

In the video, Kangnam left for Japan to take part in commentary related to the 2026 Asian Games, which were held there. “I don’t know why I’m going, but thankfully KBS invited me. Thank you,” he said, sharing his thoughts on being invited.

His wife Lee Sang-hwa also accompanied him on his schedule and supported him. After the two arrived safely in Japan, they got ready to go out the next morning, and Lee Sang-hwa helped Kangnam with his makeup herself.

As she did her husband’s makeup with practiced ease, Lee Sang-hwa said, “When we don’t go to a salon, I do it for him.” Then, referring to Kangnam’s nose, she joked, “We have to be careful because it’s a fake nose,” drawing laughter.

His wife’s unfiltered remark also brought renewed attention to Kangnam’s admission that he had undergone rhinoplasty.

Last October, Kangnam revealed how he had successfully lost 13 kilograms and also candidly admitted that he had undergone rhinoplasty. At the time, he said it had been two weeks since his nose surgery and explained, “My nasal bridge was crooked, so I had surgery to help correct my breathing as well.”

He also shared reactions to his changed appearance after the surgery. Kangnam said, “After I got my nose done and lost weight, there were so many more comments saying I was handsome,” drawing laughter.

Meanwhile, Kangnam married Lee Sang-hwa, a former national speed skater, in 2019.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.