Kim So-young, who raised 7 billion won in investment, posts cryptic message after shutting down two businesses: “To make it 100 times bigger”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyun] Broadcaster and entrepreneur Kim So-young shared her candid thoughts about the future amid a series of changes to her businesses.

On the 15th, Kim So-young opened up late at night about her concerns over work and life.

“Sometimes things go well at work, and sometimes they don’t. When they do, I feel good for a few days, and when they don’t, I feel bad for a few days too,” Kim So-young said, explaining her approach of not getting carried away by every success or setback in her work.

She added, “I think what matters is the big-picture direction, and I don’t have any major complaints apart from not having enough time.”

She also spoke about the challenges ahead. Kim So-young said, “How can I make more time? I need to find an answer if I’m going to scale what I’m doing now fivefold, tenfold, or a hundredfold,” drawing attention. She appears to be continuing to consider how to work more efficiently and achieve greater growth rather than resting on her immediate results.

Recently, Kim So-young drew attention as she successively wound down businesses and services she had been running.

After news emerged that Kim So-young had ended her cookie business, she also closed the Chaekbaljeonso Book Club service, which she had run for about six years, prompting disappointment. Her latest reflections drew attention as she wound down businesses she had devoted a long time to.

Kim So-young joined MBC as an announcer in 2012 and worked there until leaving in 2017. She later launched her own brand, turned entrepreneur, and pursued a range of businesses. More recently, she also drew attention as an entrepreneur after securing an investment worth 7 billion won from a well-known investment firm.

Kim So-young married Oh Sang-jin, a fellow former announcer, in 2016, and gave birth to a daughter in 2019. Last April, she welcomed a son, becoming a mother of two.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.