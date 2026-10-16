Anna, wife of Park Joo-ho, pregnant with fourth child despite receiving injection to induce menopause: “I had cancer, but I was fertile”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Anna, wife of former soccer player Park Joo-ho, opened up about the moment she considered preserving her fertility during breast cancer treatment and the journey that led to her fourth pregnancy.

On the 15th, a video titled “A Conversation About Breast Cancer with My Doctor” was posted on Anna’s YouTube channel.

Anna spoke with her doctor about pregnancy and fertility preservation after breast cancer treatment.

Anna recalled being offered egg freezing before starting chemotherapy. “They suggested retrieving and storing my eggs before I began chemotherapy, for the future,” she said.

At the time, however, Anna felt that starting cancer treatment right away was more important than the possibility of getting pregnant in the future. “But I just wanted to start. I wanted to begin the treatment my doctor recommended right away, rather than think about something that might happen in the future,” she said candidly.

Her doctor explained that there had been another option besides freezing her eggs. Anna recalled, “At the time, the doctor told me there was another option. It was a way to put me into a menopausal state. It was an injection to put the uterus to sleep.” Her doctor explained that the treatment had been administered before chemotherapy.

Her doctor stressed the importance of discussing fertility preservation with young breast cancer patients. The doctor explained that when planning breast cancer treatment, it is necessary to take steps to prevent various issues that may result from treatment, and that fertility preservation is one of them. The doctor added, “Because of the treatment, it will inevitably become difficult to get pregnant in the future.” However, the doctor emphasized that the effects of chemotherapy on the possibility of a future pregnancy can vary from person to person, making it important to consult thoroughly with medical professionals before treatment.

Anna’s doctor also explained the ovarian suppression injections she received during chemotherapy. “Anna received ovarian suppression injections in advance when she underwent chemotherapy. She received chemotherapy while getting the injections. Fortunately, they worked well to protect her ovaries,” the doctor said.

The doctor added, “Not everyone who wants to get pregnant will become pregnant after receiving the injections. Still, Anna was able to get pregnant without difficulty.” Anna laughed and said, “I had cancer, but I was still fertile.” She had worried before cancer treatment that pregnancy and childbirth might become difficult, but later became pregnant with her fourth child.

Anna had previously shared her thoughts on becoming pregnant with her fourth child after battling cancer. “I decided after my doctor confirmed that it was okay for me to get pregnant,” she said, stressing that the pregnancy was a careful decision made after thorough discussions with her medical team.

Park Joo-ho married Anna, who is from Switzerland, in 2015, and they have two sons and one daughter. Anna, who announced in 2022 that she was battling cancer, later said she had been declared in complete remission from triple-negative breast cancer. She recently announced her fourth pregnancy and received many congratulations. Complete remission means that cancer or tumors have disappeared on examination, but follow-up monitoring by medical professionals is still necessary.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.