“Genes are scary”: Lee Si-eon’s son looks just like his dad in a teddy-bear outfit

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actor Lee Si-eon and Seo Ji-seung’s son, Solmin, shared an adorable update.

On the 17th, a photo was posted to the account jointly run by Lee Si-eon and Seo Ji-seung, along with the caption, “We’re pretty serious about dressing up Solmin.”

In the photo, Solmin is dressed in a brown velvet hooded jumpsuit with teddy-bear ears, looking adorable. The sight of him gazing at the camera with the attached hood pulled snugly over his head brings smiles to his online aunties.

His uncanny resemblance to his father, Lee Si-eon, especially draws attention. His tiny arms and legs and chubby cheeks add to his adorable charm and make for a heartwarming sight.

Meanwhile, Lee Si-eon married actress Seo Ji-seung in 2021. They received many congratulations when they welcomed their first son, Solmin, last May.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.