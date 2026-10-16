“Genes are scary”: Lee Si-eon’s son looks just like his dad in a teddy-bear outfit

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“Genes are scary”: Lee Si-eon’s son looks just like his dad in a teddy-bear outfit

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actor Lee Si-eon and Seo Ji-seung’s son, Solmin, shared an adorable update.

On the 17th, a photo was posted to the account jointly run by Lee Si-eon and Seo Ji-seung, along with the caption, “We’re pretty serious about dressing up Solmin.”

In the photo, Solmin is dressed in a brown velvet hooded jumpsuit with teddy-bear ears, looking adorable. The sight of him gazing at the camera with the attached hood pulled snugly over his head brings smiles to his online aunties.

“Genes are scary”: Lee Si-eon’s son looks just like his dad in a teddy-bear outfit

His uncanny resemblance to his father, Lee Si-eon, especially draws attention. His tiny arms and legs and chubby cheeks add to his adorable charm and make for a heartwarming sight.

Meanwhile, Lee Si-eon married actress Seo Ji-seung in 2021. They received many congratulations when they welcomed their first son, Solmin, last May.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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