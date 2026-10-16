Jang Han-byeol's popularity is soaring... 'Miya' ranks No. 2 on the adult contemporary chart

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Singer Jang Han-byeol is enjoying an unstoppable surge in popularity.

Jang Han-byeol released the digital single 'Miya' on the 12th. 'Miya' entered the adult contemporary genre chart on Melon, the country's largest music platform at No. 2 and has remained near the top for two consecutive days.

Melon's genre charts give significant weight not only to music streaming (40%) but also to downloads (60%), a measure of listeners' direct ownership of music. This makes the latest result meaningful, as it reflects both listeners' interest in the new song and demand for purchasing music. Moreover, given that artists with strong fan bases have traditionally performed well on the adult contemporary chart, Jang Han-byeol's high ranking can be seen as a testament to the strength of the artist's fandom.

'Miya' is an emotional ballad about longing for someone who is leaving and wishing them well. Jang Han-byeol's signature delicate vocals capture the hope that the person will be happy wherever they are, along with memories that cannot be let go—even while knowing that the love and dreams they shared cannot last forever. The song went straight to No. 3 on Melon's 'Hot 100' chart immediately after its release, then held a high position on the genre chart as well, demonstrating Jang Han-byeol's formidable streaming power.

Jang Han-byeol will hold a first solo concert, 'The Star Is Born,' at Daeyang Hall at Sejong University in Seoul on the 31st and November 1, unveiling a live performance of 'Miya' for the first time. Seats for all performances sold out as soon as tickets went on sale, well in advance.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.